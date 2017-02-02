Port CEO Ted Fick Resigns

Why did he resign? We don't know. Port of Seattle

His starting salary was $350,000 a year. In a resignation letter released by the port, Fick said: "Over the past several months, I have come to the realization that my talents and strengths are better suited to the private sector, where I plan to return."

Fick, who replaced a former port CEO whose administration was beset with allegations of fraud, was considered a competent guy. He had spent several years at Paccar, before taking on an executive role at Goodyear Tire, and later, the chief executive role at Polar Corp. Fick did face some controversy, though: In the spring of last year, Fick was charged with a DUI.

Last week, Fick was placed on paid leave for unexplained "personnel issues."

Today, Fick gave 45 days notice (which the Port Commission accepted), and his resignation letter didn't reveal much else about the events leading up to the decision.