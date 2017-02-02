No, You Dumb Morons at Breitbart, Russell Wilson Did Not Imply Trump Is Going to Be Assassinated

Getty

The other day Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gave a great, unusually candid interview on Facebook Live that revealed some of his political leanings. We learned that he's a Dem, voted Hillary, doesn't really like Trump, and already misses Barack. (Same, Russ, same).

He also said:

“I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to last four years, in my opinion,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong, any more than what it’s already doing, but it’s just been a crazy 10 days already.”

Breitbart's interpretation of this statement is patently absurd: "Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Hints at Trump Assassination."

Wilson is a devout Christian, annoyingly so (go look at his Twitter feed for Bible verses if you feel up to it), and regularly visits little kids at the Children's Hospital who are on death's door to cheer them up. He's done so since he signed with the Seahawks and has not stopped since he got super famous, won a Super Bowl, presumably re-lost his virginity, and married a pop star.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that that the "not going to last four years" bit has more to do with the notion that Trump will be impeached since he's already got lawsuits and investigations up the wazoo, and because, look how fucking stable the country is.

Russell Wilson did not imply that Trump is going to be assassinated. Just stop it.

via GIPHY