The Morning News: Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Like a Hot Potato, Why Tacoma Is Not the Solution to Seattle's Housing Crisis

Cheaper apartments in Tacoma, but the traffic is bad. GEORGE COLE / SHUTTERSTOCK.com

You will get stuck in traffic. The Tacoma News Tribune points out that the median-price for an apartment of any size in Seattle is around $1,800. It's $1,100 in Tacoma. That's a huge difference. But the problem is the jobs are in Seattle, and the public transportation network between the cities is still primitive. This means much of gain made from cheaper rent will be lost in lots of bad traffic. Tacoma News Tribune: "[c]ommuters will find the gridlock on Interstate 5 hard to bear, with several spots along the commute from Tacoma to Seattle rated among the worst in the nation and one-way commute times hovering around an hour or more, with 'rush hour' lasting for several hours."

Portland Passes Law That Requires Landlords To Pay Relocation Costs for Tenants Who Are Evicted With No Cause:And also tenants whose rent have been increased by 10 percent or more. The Oregonian: "The rule requires landlords to pay $2,900 to $4,500 to tenants who they evict without cause or who have to move as a result of a rent increase of 10 percent or more in one year."

Home Sales in Vancouver B.C. Continue to Crash: January saw a 40 percent drop in home sales in Vancouver B.C., one of the most expensive cities in the world. The reason for the fall? The data points to the huge tax (15 percent) the government imposed on foreign buyers in August, 2016. Bloomberg: "The slowdown is hitting the market for prized single-family detached homes first. Prices last year had been rising in double digits at this time. In the past six months, they’ve fallen 6.6 percent to C$1.47 million ($1.13 million), according to board figures."

What the Prosecutor Said About the Three Men Charged for a $500,000 Jewelry Heist: "[L]ittle to nothing is known about who they are or where they are from. They carried nearly identical 'equipment' on them when arrested, including two phones each, wireless headsets and a lack of identification. They gave nearly the same responses to court services screening questionnaire. Without any visible source of incomes, they are able to use air transport and rent multiple vehicles and hotel rooms." KIRO has more about these incredible men, who were charged yesterday with first-degree robbery in a $500,000 jewelry heist that took place in a SeaTac hotel. People like this do not only exist in Hollywood scripts. They really do live, do breathe, do get food caught between their teeth. Another place you can can find men of this kind is in a novel, The Eustace Diamonds, by Anthony Trollope. In his day, the 19th century, the professionals were called "London thieves." Trollope: "[The box with the diamond necklace] had been forced open, so said the sergeant of police, with tools of the finest steel, peculiarly made for such purpose. The sergeant of police was quite sure that the thing had been done by London men who were at the very top of their trade."

Nordstrom Dumps Ivanka Trump: The Seattle-based retailer has decided to stop selling Ivanka's fashion brand. The reason? The company has not really provided one. It does, however, claim that her products were not flying but crawling on all fours off the shelves. But everyone knows the truth, everyone knows that her brand can't be disassociated with her father's racist policies—such as the "fucken wall" he wants to build and make Mexico pay for and his Muslim ban. The hashtags #fashionnotfacism and #BoycottIvanka trended on Twitter. And did you know that Ivanka Trump is the first daughter of a president to virtually be the First Lady? This presidency has echoes with the age of the pharaohs.

What Part of the Dodd-Frank Bank Regulations Is Trump Attacking First? A rule "that requires financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients." The Trumpeters are claiming that this will free up capital for the owners of small businesses. Yes, they are really saying that. The Dodd-Frank banking regulations were established in 2010, after it was clear to all that the massive crash of 2008 was caused by a lack of banking regulations.



Trump Adviser Gary Cohn to @MariaBartiromo: Rollback of Dodd-Frank will free up capital for small businesses. https://t.co/RUjc1tlSix

— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) February 3, 2017



Good Bye, Obama: The economy is now in the hands of the "job creators"...



The Trump administration inherited a strong job market, as the U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in January. https://t.co/JOTceXflFK

— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 3, 2017



Why We Should Boycott the Movie Gold: Because its star, Matthew McConaughey, had this to say recently: "It's time for the country to get alright, alright, alright with President Donald Trump." That ain't happening, McConaughey. Let this supporter of the pussy grabber know we are grabbing our wallets and purses. Avoid his flick at the box office. Make McConaughey feel these words by the progressive soul singer Janelle Monáe: "This is a cold war/You better know what you're fighting for..."

After 200,000 Uber Users Deleted the App?: Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, "quit President Trump's economic advisory council."

Real Lone Wolves Come Out of the Woods to Issue a Statement: "Stop comparing us to white terrorists..."

The Third Recent Leak From the Leakiest Administration Ever: Washington Post: "The White House asked Judge Thomas Hardiman to drive toward D.C. to amp up the drama in advance of Trump's Supreme Court pick on Tuesday night. (Hardiman was passed over in favor of Colorado federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch.)" Apparently both were encouraged to drive to Washington in "a sort of Cannonball Run-like competition to fill the vacant seat on the highest court in the country." These leaks are coming fast because the White House is now a pit of snakes.

What Does T-Mobile Have to Say About Trump's Unconstitutional Ban on Muslims: “We’re not talking about this issue right now.” Puget Sound Business Journal believes the reason for this silence is that the Bellevue-based telecommunication corporation "could benefit greatly under the Trump administration, which will likely be more open to consolidation than the Obama administration..."

More Alternative Facts from the Queen of Alturnativa: During an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway, Trump's right-hand woman, defended the Muslim ban by claiming two Iraqi refugees masterminded the "Bowling Green massacre." But there was no such attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA. But one did indeed happen in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Alturnativa. Many lives were lost in that terrible massacre. And the pure white souls of the dead went straight up to heaven, a place where things are so nice and lambs do not get eaten by lions. God bless Alturnativa!