On their new single, veteran Seattle electronic group Truckasauras cover "Me & My Rhythm Box (Adrian Sings)," the standout track from the nihilistic cult sci-fi film Liquid Sky. Featuring Gazebos' glam, brash singer Shannon Perry on vocals, this version embellishes the stark original with a panoply of synth pyrotechnics and more robust beats. All proceeds for this single and everything else on Truck's Sauco label will go to the ACLU if you make your purchase today. It is just one of many local labels donating funds to the American Civil Liberties Union via a Bandcamp campaign happening today. Others include Pleasure Boat and Further. In addition, Eiderdown is contributing its revenue to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project through this Sunday. These labels all champion high-quality electronic/experimental music as well as progressive causes. Much respect.