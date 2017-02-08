Australian Politician Watches Two Complete Strangers Get Married On Reality TV Show...

...and suddenly understands the super sacred sanctity of straight marriage and why we must protect it from the homos.

They're having their marriage equality debate in Australia and it's been a long and messy fight. Meanwhlile same-sex couples are free to marry in Canada, New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It's race to see who will be the last to achieve marriage equality in Winston Churchill's Anglosphere: Australia or Northern Ireland. (And, yes, this politician is being sarcastic.)