What happens when an actual Christian wanders into a Republican representative's town hall meeting in Tennessee? Watch:
Seriously urge everyone to watch this entire question from a woman at GOP #Obamacare townhall in Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/8mBGE1z6Rj
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 10, 2017
A schoolteacher in Utah peels the bark off insufferable shit Jason Chaffetz at a town hall meeting...
Watch this teacher lay it out clearly at #ChaffetzTownHall #resist #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/9lW7N0nzCq
— David Rosenthal (@DavidRosenthal_) February 10, 2017
Washington state's own Bob Ferguson responds to Trump's unhinged, all-caps "SEE YOU IN COURT" tweet...
President Trump tweets: "SEE YOU IN COURT"
WA state AG responds: "We've seen him in court twice, and we're 2 for 2" https://t.co/N2fazMbwrv pic.twitter.com/bm4wsr02Gl
— CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017
A "reporter" from Breitbart "news" who definitely "pings" scores a sit-down "interview" with Sean Spicer....
Ok I just ripped the whole Breitbart interview because as many people should be able to enjoy this as humanly possible pic.twitter.com/Lyfu5QPQus
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 10, 2017
And, finally, an ad for a Danish television station that we need an American version of ASAP...
This Danish ad is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/c3oSKE72bu
— IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) February 7, 2017