Sugar and Spicer and Everything Nicer: A Slew of Delightful Videos to Start Your Day

What happens when an actual Christian wanders into a Republican representative's town hall meeting in Tennessee? Watch:

Seriously urge everyone to watch this entire question from a woman at GOP #Obamacare townhall in Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/8mBGE1z6Rj

— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 10, 2017

A schoolteacher in Utah peels the bark off insufferable shit Jason Chaffetz at a town hall meeting...

Washington state's own Bob Ferguson responds to Trump's unhinged, all-caps "SEE YOU IN COURT" tweet...

President Trump tweets: "SEE YOU IN COURT"



WA state AG responds: "We've seen him in court twice, and we're 2 for 2" https://t.co/N2fazMbwrv pic.twitter.com/bm4wsr02Gl

— CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017

A "reporter" from Breitbart "news" who definitely "pings" scores a sit-down "interview" with Sean Spicer....

Ok I just ripped the whole Breitbart interview because as many people should be able to enjoy this as humanly possible pic.twitter.com/Lyfu5QPQus

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 10, 2017

And, finally, an ad for a Danish television station that we need an American version of ASAP...