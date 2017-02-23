Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

I'm often give some other rightwing fuckwad the Santorum treatment—redefine their last name—but I demure because the santorum campaign was something special and it would be hard to replicate. (I dedicate a chapter in my last book to how it came together and why it worked.) Somehow, though, I wavered that conviction last week on Blabbermouth and got kindasortamaybe got behind the idea of redefining Rep. Jason Chaffetz's last name. Chaffetz is a Republican from Utah, the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the dude who launched an investigation every time Hillary Clinton farted, but he's downplaying Flynngate, refusing to investigate financial conflicts of interest relating to Trump, couldn't care less about Russia, and is pushing the lie that the people showing up at town hall meetings are paid protesters. Chaffetz is ripe for Santorum-izing—he's disgusting and, like Rick, his last name sounds like something disgusting—and now I'm tempted. And so are all of you:

Chaffetz: menstrual blood that dries and forms clots in one's pubic hair, making walking and other forms of movement painful. Much Love from a teacher who has been a loyal magnum subscriber ever since you created the magnum subscription, and who suffers from chaffetz now and then!

I feel like two things that don't have names that might fit this name are: 1. When, on a hot day or after working hard, one gets the sensation that their ass needs wiping (what is this from anyway, sweat?). The sensation or the wiping action could be "to chaffetz." 2. The other is when a sweaty taint is chaffing in a painful way or forms a rash due to sweat—that could be known as "chaffetzing."

I wanted to throw out this idea for a new definition for "chaffetz": the tingling and/or burning discomfort that often precedes a herpetic outbreak, be it oral or genital.

Moving on from chaffetz... a reader/listener wrote in to the trans caller whose college choir sang at Orange Julius Caesar's inauguration:

Hey Girl, I am a bleeding liberal from Connecticut, but I went to college in Oklahoma. You are needed on campus in Missouri and your presence will probably save a life of someone whose struggle is profound and almost too painful to bear. I once read an article that said that poverty can be solved in four words: know a poor person. Not through work, but have a friend who is poor. I think that applies to the trans community. How do you solve Transphobia? Know a trans person. Not on TV (which helps), but personally. Your presence in this conservative wasteland is so necessary and makes you an activist! So go get 'em. Kick ass and be obnoxiously proud and successful. Find your place to be loved and to share love. You've got this. And if you need to go home to Chicago when your time at school is over, don't regret that. Because I got the fuck out of Oklahoma the minute I was done.

Regarding my comments on Kristen Stewart on the Savage Lovecast:

Dan, Noah Michelson's article on Kristen Stewart was dripping in lesbian erasure. I was surprised that you quoted him on your podcast. Kristen said she is gay, and you and Noah treat her like she is not because she dated men before coming out. You dated women before stating that you are gay. Elton John married a woman before he came out as gay. Why the double standard? Has your definition of gay changed? Are you stating that you are fluid? It seemed that way to me. Sounds like Kristen knows she is gay but you don't seem to think that gay means gay anymore, so I guess you are bisexual or fluid? Not that there is anything wrong with that, I would still listen to your podcast if you were bi or fluid. But lesbian erasure sucks, just as much as gay male erasure would suck, wouldn't it?

You know what also sucks? Bi erasure. From my perspective, it seemed Stewart was pretty much coming out as "so gay," but I included Michelson's article because it made a solid point:

It should also be noted that Stewart’s “so gay” comment doesn’t necessarily mean that she literally identifies as gay. She did date Pattinson, someone who, as far as we know, identifies as male, which may mean she identifies as bisexual or pansexual or sexually fluid or in some other way than “gay,” which is traditionally thought of as being sexually attracted to someone of the same gender. Perhaps she chose that phrase because it packed the most punch and would be the most instantly recognizable to those watching the show―and because it’s probably the term most people have used behind her back ever since she started dating women. But she also may have decided at this point in her life that it’s the term that feels the most appropriate. We just don’t know.

That said, Stewart was definitely setting off my lezdar.

And a follow-up to a Savage Love Letter of the Day from last year:

Some time ago I wrote to you about my affair, The Affairs We Don't Hear About. A successful affair that I was having. Your readers slammed me for many things; a poorly written letter, how could I have found someone at Ashley Madison, and there was no way things were as good as I said they were. Well, here I am to say yes my affair is that good. It's been a year and we're still together. We have turned our sex-only affair into a love affair. I'm not sure that either one of us had anticipated that. But it happened. Feelings developed, the relationship became intense sexually, emotionally, and intellectually. We have made time for one another. We go for dinner, enjoy weekends away, and just spending the day together doing the things we like. For me, this affair has been a life saver. This man came into my life for a purpose. That purpose was to show me what true intimacy is like with someone that loves you. He does love me and I do love him. I am having incredible sex and try many new things. Things I was never allowed to discuss or try in my own marriage because it was considered taboo. I sought advice from a lawyer. I did tell my husband I was not interested in being married and any longer, it was only fair to him. But the affair is my way of coping with an emotionally abusive marriage. We have children and right now he won't let me leave. So I stay and continue on with what makes me happy. I know that my lover will never leave his wife. He's 20 years older than me and has been married for 40 years. I have the luxury of being younger and able to move on. I don't have the same life he has. I have sought out counseling which has helped me become more self-aware and confident. I also started a blog sharing my real life affair. Hopefully to help others involved in a situation similar to mine. Yes, I followed your advice and I am truly happy that you wrote many articles encouraging people to have an affair to meet their needs. I got my needs met and learned more about myself and my marriage in the last year that I would have never known. I am truly grateful for frank advice. It was just what the doctor ordered. A Life Saved

Thanks for the update, ALS. And for the record: you don't need your husband's permission to end your marriage—he doesn't have to let you leave. I'm sure you know that... but I wanted to put it out there, just in case.





