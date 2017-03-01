Savage Love Letter of the Day: Italian Teen's Girlfriend Comes Out & Dumps Him. Now What?

I'm writing from Italy. I'm 19, and my girlfriend is 20. I live in Italy, she lives in Sweden. I like girls, she likes girls too. We've been together for two years in a distance relationship that was awesome. We never had trust issues and we loved each other really much. We were thinking about a poly relationship also. After a while she tells me that she's attracted to girls, so we both search for someone interested in having sex with her. She finds a girl on a dating app, they meet, and she felt in love with her. Now she's sure she's lesbian and being with me seems wrong to her. She has panic attacks, deep sadness, identity crisis. So she broke up even if she still feels something for me and now I want to take her back. I don't care if she's also in a relationship with this girl, as I said we were open to poly love. How can I do? This Relationship Isn't Something That's Extinct

Brace yourself, TRISTE. Because I'm going to pronounce your teen romance dead, deceased, expired, no more, passed on, [insert Italian word or phrase meaning dead and buried and rapidly decomposing here], etc. A first love can feel big—even a first crush can—and its end can be hard to accept. This isn't about age. If you read my column you know there are plenty of way too many grownass adults out there who also have a hard time understanding when a relationship is dead, deceased, expired, etc.

Romantic love comes with risks. For example... you could fall in love with someone who later realizes she's a lesbian and she might (nicely) tell you to fuck off and then you're gonna have to... well, you're gonna have to fuck off. Nicely. Because you can't force someone remain in a relationship with you. Va via! And that's what you have to do now, TRISTE. Because this relationship is over. Finito! Scaduto! Morto! (I'm gonna need to learn better Italian, seeing as how many Italians write me these days.)

Backing up... it's great that you're figuring out the type of relationship structure that'll work best for you, TRISTE, but some things need to be clarified. While "poly love" is different from non-poly love in some ways—emotionally, logistically, legally—there are aspects the two share. For instance, even in a polyamorous relationship, being dumped means you've been dumped. Your girlfriend—let's start calling her your ex-girlfriend, shall we?—doesn't need your permission to end things with you. Even if the dumping seems entirely illogical and/or wildly stupid and/or insanely cruel to you, TRISTE, you have no other choice but to respect someone's decision when they dump you.

And, I'm sorry, but there's nothing illogical, stupid, or cruel about what she's done. If she's a lesbian—if she realizes now that she's a lesbian—you can't ask her to grandfather in you and your dick on account of a chronological technicality, e.g. because she was fucking you before she realized she was a lesbian. Opening up the relationship isn't going to magically make her bisexual.

Looking on the bright side... there are a few things you've got going for you. First, you live in Italy and she lives in Sweden, and it's much easier to get over someone when they're far the fuck away. And if you can accept the inevitable—you've been dumped—without letting anger or hurt or bullshit arguments get the better of you, you should be able to salvage a friendship from the wreckage. (We call that "sticking the dismount" in English*.)

But that friendship, if it comes (if she wants it, if it's not painful for you), is a ways down the road. Right now you gotta let this/her go, give her some space, and spend a month or two—but no more than two—moping and feeling sorry for yourself. Binge on Italian Netflix (what's good on Italian Netflix?), get out of the house, hang out with friends, get some exercise (play a sport, go on a hike, have some consensual, casual, athletic, 19-year-old-style sex with some girls who are into boys). And between moping, hiking, and fucking, TRISTE, devote a little time to thinking about how your generation can save the world from the olds who've screwed everything up.

* We don't, actually, but we should.



