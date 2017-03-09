Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

This week: inspiration found in Harvey Milk and farting, an incredible use of ITMFA, trans rights in Spain, and Melania Trump.

First, a few responses to Harvey Milk's "Hope" speech that I played at the beginning of last week's Savage Lovecast:

May I please know how I can find that Harvey Milk speech you played at the beginning of the episode? It was very moving and I needed it. And I know many people who might appreciate it as well. How to share please?

Here's the link. If you prefer a readable version, here's a PDF.

More on Milk:

I just wanted to thank you for including the bit from Harvey Milk, as well as telling your story and relating it back to our present terrifying reality. I've been trying to find a way to express to my pro-Trump family members why this administration is so disastrous for minorities. I am a 21-year-old trans man who is also disabled, Hispanic, atheist, and a stoner. I have a ton to lose with this administration, and I follow the news and politics religiously. They do not, however, and seem to be completely ignorant on who, exactly, they voted for in November. They are poorly informed and hold vapid conservative beliefs that I can easily argue down, but for some reason these people just will not listen to me on this issue. I found the top of Episode 540 to be just the thing to show my family, and hopefully change their perspective. I know they care about me and they are a very accepting group of people toward the queer community. Your commentary on this living nightmare may prove to be the line that connects the dots for my loved ones. I appreciate all you do Dan, and though I don't always agree with you on everything, you and I are united in the fight to promote freedom, equality, and a voice for the voiceless. I love the show; keep up the good work!

Thanks for the kind words. Good luck bringing your family around, which we need you to do before the 2018 midterms.

There's no way to make this a smooth segue, so... farts:

I am writing to thank you for a specific column. I don't remember when you wrote it, but it was about a guy who longed for finding a woman who would let him huff her farts. He'd even pay her. My husband and I laughed about it, but then I realized, "Hey, I'd let him huff my farts." Ever since then, my hubby has happily been huffing my farts, as long as I have him collared. So you can pat yourself on the back for unwittingly adding to our bedroom fun.

Um, thanks for sharing, and I think you might've been talking about FART's letter from this column in 2010?

From an ITMFA supporter:

Thrilled to report that I now have ITMFA as my Alaska license plate. Thanks for the inspiration and for everything you do!



In response to WHIP's prudish husband:

You could also mention online "surveys" that couples can fill out separately, with only practices/kinks that both couples would like to try getting reported back (e.g., sexionnaire, kindu). Like in Tinder/speed dating, where someone only finds out you are interested in them if they are likewise interested in you...

An update on trans rights from Spain:

I always listen to your podcast and really enjoy your opening "rants." So the other day, when I heard you note the correlation of (the legalization of) same-sex marriage with a lower LGBQ suicide rate, it resonated. I live in Barcelona and have been following a news story re a transphobic group parking/driving around Madrid in a coach bus painted with hateful, derogatory propaganda. The message on the bus reads: "Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina. Do not be fooled: if you are born a man, you're a man; if you're a woman, you will continue to be one." (And, oh, what a surprise, the ruling party in Spain: PP supports this group!) Well, yesterday, a judge ruled against the group, claiming their message "is not limited to expose" the ideology of the group but is aimed at people with sexual orientation that is 'different' only to injure their "dignity." In essence, the message hurts transgender youth and contributes to depression, low self-esteem, and worse. Today, the group has plans to drive the bus to Barcelona, but Catalonia has laws against homophobia and the government opened a file to see if the group's proposed "visit" violates this law. As well, the municipalities involved have come together and threatened possible fines. Thanks for always speaking out and reminding us to act. (Here's an article in Catalan, but I'm sure you can find it translated to English).

Finally, an email exchange with a reader in reaction to my comments about Melania Trump:

Hey Dan. Did u really say those things about Melania Trump? Thanks! which things? (and hi!) Thanks and hi! That she is 'ugly on the inside'? yes. it’s at the top of this show… why? do you know her? No. I don't. Also, I don't know you either. That's why I would never call you 'ugly on the inside'. I know you're politically active and really dislike D. Trump. That's fine. I googled to find where Melania had published attacks on you, and came up empty. The internet's power can be very intoxicating. Sometimes you're not getting the hits and want to pump up some publicity. I understand the pressure. Dan, You're prayed for whether you want it or not. Thanks for the back and forth.

You're welcome.