Just want to quickly second The Urbanist:

The first public hearing on the Downtown/South Lake Union Rezone is 6pm Monday (March 13th) at City Hall, and we encourage you to testify.... Urbanists have been doing a better job of making their voices heard during the rezone process that will unlock the Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program–inclusionary zoning in the common parlance–as evidenced by the passage of the University District Rezone last month. But we need to keep the momentum going! However you feel about how the details of MHA ended up shaking out–some have argued the affordability requirement is too high and others too low—if you support making Seattle an inclusive city able to grow more equitably surely these MHA rezones are a good first step.