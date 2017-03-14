I'm old enough to remember when Kellyanne Conway said Americans didn't care about Trump's tax returns and didn't want to see them. Hm. Maddow's announcement has been retweeted 15,000 times in less than 10 minutes. But we'll have to wait and see what Maddow's ratings are like tonight—that's when we'll find out just how little Americans care about Trump's tax returns.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office right now. Seriously. And here's hoping "We've got Trump tax returns" means the same thing as "We've got Donald Trump's tax returns." I'll be pissed if they're talking about Tiffany's tax returns.

UPDATE: A text from a friend: "THIS IS THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION OF OUR GENERATION. 'Where were you when Maddow tweeted that she had Trump's tax returns?' OMFG." But... she didn't say they have Trump's tax returns. She said they have "Trump tax returns."

UPDATE 2: Not Tiffany's. Donald's. But they're seventeen-year-old Trump tax returns...







The suspense is killing me. I hope it will last.