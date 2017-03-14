Maddow Says She Has "Trump Tax Returns"

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.



(Seriously).

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when Kellyanne Conway said Americans didn't care about Trump's tax returns and didn't want to see them. Hm. Maddow's announcement has been retweeted 15,000 times in less than 10 minutes. But we'll have to wait and see what Maddow's ratings are like tonight—that's when we'll find out just how little Americans care about Trump's tax returns.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office right now. Seriously. And here's hoping "We've got Trump tax returns" means the same thing as "We've got Donald Trump's tax returns." I'll be pissed if they're talking about Tiffany's tax returns.

UPDATE: A text from a friend: "THIS IS THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION OF OUR GENERATION. 'Where were you when Maddow tweeted that she had Trump's tax returns?' OMFG." But... she didn't say they have Trump's tax returns. She said they have "Trump tax returns."

UPDATE 2: Not Tiffany's. Donald's. But they're seventeen-year-old Trump tax returns...

What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

If it's anything but Donald Trump's income tax return, Maddow will look like a thirsty schmuck.

— Bae Talese (@elongreen) March 15, 2017

I don't know any more than you guys do. All I can add is Maddow of course knew her tweet would go nuclear, and she's not one for hyperbole.

— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 15, 2017

@maddow had better (1) get some bodyguards and (2) not be kidding.

— Hecate Demetersdatte (@HecateDemetersd) March 14, 2017

One imagines that, if MSNBC had Trump's tax returns, they'd air them on a news program rather than waiting for a 9pm chatfest. https://t.co/4feeIB5oYi

— James Joyner (@DrJJoyner) March 14, 2017

if Maddow comes through I'm never sleeping with a man again

— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 15, 2017

The suspense is killing me. I hope it will last.