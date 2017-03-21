Six Questions for the Girl With the Blue Green Hair Who Walked Around Our Block 100 Times

How long did it take you to complete 100 laps around the block?

"I think it took from around 10:30 to 7, but I took an hour for lunch and also got tea, beer, and ice cream."

Did you learn about those four blocks that you didn’t know before?

"I didn't know The Stranger was there! I also just learned a lot of the daily routine of the block (and probably similar blocks). I saw the same people taking smoke breaks at regular intervals, some of the same people commuting in the morning and the evening, people putting up posters on different parts of the block. I watched most of the stores open and close and saw some people recovering from the night before in the morning. I saw a lot of deliveries—food, mail, what looked like empty gallon buckets to Molly Moon's. I also saw a lot of parking tickets being given out and some people's reactions to them."

Did other people see the signs, see your hair, and talk to you?

"A lot of people saw the signs and talked to me! My favorite was a group of carpet cleaners that kept coming to and from their van all day to get things or take breaks. They seemed confused at first by seeing me again but must have seen a sign later because they started smiling at me and asking me what lap I was on whenever we crossed paths. There were joggers who just jogged by quickly asking, 'What lap are you on?', some guys who wordlessly gave me high-fives, and people who stopped to talk to me for a bit, asking if I was crazy or if I was somehow inspired by the fluxus movement. Most of the people who talked to me hadn't seen the article, but there were a couple of people who saw it and then made a point to come and find me and walk with me. Literally all of them were nice."

The blue green hair was important—right? It’s how you branded yourself, basically, and it made it possible to find you.

"Without the hair, I'm not sure how I could have been so identifiable, but it is just the color my hair happens to be right now. I'm glad I was so specific. I saw a lot of girls with blue OR green hair on the block."

What color was your hair when you hiked the Appalachian Trail?

"On the trail I had a buzz cut because I didn't get many showers. My hair is naturally brown."

What’s your next project?

"I don't really know yet! I am always trying to find more ways to walk long distances and write about it. I have a very occasionally-updated blog to give myself a place to think about walking (Iwalkedhere.blog), and I want to do more urban-exploration-type experiments. I also like walking in the places between cities that people tend to pass without thinking in cars. I walked to Olympia at Thanksgiving, and I also want to walk to Canada via some of the islands in the Sound whenever I have enough vacation. I did this partly as a sort of low-risk experiment to see how people in Seattle would respond to performances like this in the street. I honestly thought basically no one would notice, but since people were so receptive maybe I'll be out again soon!"