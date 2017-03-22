BREAKING - US officials: Info suggests Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians https://t.co/KqFr3GgAPP https://t.co/sDUcxttgC8
The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign, US officials told CNN. This is partly what FBI Director James Comey was referring to when he made a bombshell announcement Monday before Congress that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, according to one source.
The FBI is now reviewing that information, which includes human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings, according to those U.S. officials. The information is raising the suspicions of FBI counterintelligence investigators that the coordination may have taken place, though officials cautioned that the information was not conclusive and that the investigation is ongoing.
They were communicating... and they may have been coordinating... but did the communications and coordinating add up to collusion? That's the impeachy question and it looks like we're going to have an answer sooner rather than later.
