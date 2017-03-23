Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

Nice week we're having. FBI investigations, terrorism, teachers sleeping with their students. Looking on the bright side... Senate Democrats may have located their spines, blowjob cafes are coming, HUMP! 2017 is on and wannabe porn stars and other creative types can check out the Call For Submissions here—and ITMFA gear is hotter than ever (new merch)! Also this week: lots tons of fantastic and/or odd feedback from readers. So, getting to it...

First, some responses to Washington Kinkster Wondering:

A long time admirer here. BUT… one of the worst things about the current Islamophobia is that any random old Muslim is taken by journalists (ahem) as an “expert” because their name is Aisha or Ahmad. It’s true that, under the influence of Victorian-era colonialism Muslims tightened their sphincters (in all senses) in the 19th-century. Reading somebody like Mawdudi, a very influential Muslim activist of the 20th century, is like reading some clenched English parson from the 1850s. Ugh. But was totally at odds with Islamicate cultural history. If you look at the millennium and a half of Islamicate culture you’ll find that Islam has been the least sex-antipathetic of the Abrahamic religions. The straightforward Islamic attitude to sex formed one of the core points of Christian polemics against Islam, in fact. Both religiously and culturally you’ll find that Islamdom was a lot more fun than anywhere in Christendom. Islam is/was patriarchal and often misogynist, but every pre-modern religion was, for the post part. But in terms of “Is sex good; should you have fun” Islam was BY FAR the most open of the so-called Abrahamic religions. Your expert can report on HER experience, but to generalize about the most widely-spread of the world religions, over 1500 years, from HER experience, is, well, kinda dumb. For the best account of sex NOW in parts of the Arab world, read “Sex and the Citadel” by Shereen al-Feki (sexandthecitadel.com). It’s not a pretty picture, but at least it’s reliable and data-based.

In your column today answering a question about Islam and kink, you included Judaism in a list of "sex-negative" religions. Jewish people celebrate how sex-positive our religion is. The Talmud, a compilation from the first few centuries after Jesus, contains earthy jokes and stories about sex, including comparing penis size, and the story of a man who hid under the bed of his teacher while his teacher was having sex, saying, "This too is Torah, and I want to learn."



The ancient rabbis permitted a range of different sexual positions, including oral, and considered foreplay and pleasure a woman’s right and a man’s responsibility. Sex on Shabbat is still considered especially necessary, and according to Kabbalah, is a way to bring together feminine and masculine aspects of the divine and the divine with humankind.



Because Christianity and Judaism share some of the same source texts, sometimes people lump them together. But the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah, according to the rabbis, was inhospitality to strangers and a lack of acceptance of diverse bodies. The tradition is very heteronormative, which is different from sex-negative in my view. And the Jewish acceptance of pleasure, the lack of shame, the allowing and celebration of questioning, and the emphasis on social justice have led to early modernity and modern Jews being in the forefront of queer liberation.

In response to a question on Savage Lovecast Episode 542 about finding liberal friends, support, and sanity in a dark red chunk of an otherwise blue state...

I wanted to reach out in response to the guy living in a conservative area after living in Seattle, hopefully with some recommendations. I live in a red region of Illinois, and the day after Trump was elected I was immediately invited into multiple Facebook "support groups" from fellow liberal friends where we share links, talk through issues, and plan marches and social events. I bet there is a community similar to this taking place in private right now where he lives. Most of these are secret groups and require an invite, so the struggle is finding those people that can extend the invite. I mostly know these acquaintances from many other (probably stereotypical) liberal activities such as (but not limited to) grocery co-ops, bike advocacy or social bike rides, community gardening, art gallery openings, local democratic offices and their volunteers, farmers markets, indy newspapers or magazines (within reason), university/college events and lectures, gay bars, that-small-but-kind-of-fancy-dark-bar-that-doesn't-have-thirteen-tvs, your local Black Lives Matter group (if applicable), your local Planned Parenthood (if applicable), hippy coffee shops, etc. I don't mean to paint these places or people with a broad brush or assume that every city has ALL these things, but attending events hosted by or at them will increase his likelihood of finding people closer to his political/social leanings, and maybe get a hook into something more regular that can sustain his inner fight. Few Trumpeters are going anywhere near these places.

Some pushback to the unhinged (but sometimes hilarious) hate that was directed my way after I criticized Melania Trump on the Savage Lovecast...

I am writing to you after listening to episode 542. A little background: I met your voice in 2000 in the SF weekly. I am from the UK, married a San Franciscan. Back then you made many a dull bus ride bearable (Im sure thats what you were concerned about). I now write to you while living on a hillside in Camogli, Liguria in Italy. Your Savage Lovecast is part of my weekly routine and your voice has been a part of my life for 17 years (longer than my marriage). I was disheartened to hear the negative comments directed at you from your last episode and I just wanted to provide you with the entirely opposite kind of feedback. I know you are strong and smart enough to not let any of these unintelligent criticisms get to you, but it is still all so unnecessary to have to listen to that bullshit. Anyway, I send you support and admiration and please continue doing what you do. Please know that from a remote hillside in Italy you have so much love and support. If the bigots ever get too much, let me know, you are welcome to use my villa for an escape vacation.

A listener persuasively argues that my response to a caller on this week's Savage Lovecast wasn't helpful...

I agree with your advice 99.9% of the time—but your response to the lady whose father has been communicating with Russian "mail order brides" was wrong, wrong, dangerously wrong! These are professional scams run by organized crime in Russia. These schemes are NOT the equivalent of sex commerce as you supposed—there is never any payoff, either sexual or marital. Older Western men are lured, wooed, endlessly led on, and bilked of as much money as can be pried out of their wallets. She said he's already spent "thousands" online with these scammers;clearly he is naive. If he goes to Russia, it will be much, much worse. She should intervene forcefully and immediately before his bank accounts are drained. All of this information is easily found in numerous credible stories, online and in the mainstream media.

And, finally, this...

Dear Dan, I have a beautiful penis. Sincerely, Anonymous

Are we supposed to take your word for that, Anonymous, or are you sending photographic evidence in a followup email?