Calling All Tenants: Join the City's Renters' Commission!

Amen. COURTESY OF CLAY SHOWALTER

On March 20, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to create the Seattle Renters' Commission, a 15-member group that will help advise Mayor Ed Murray and city council members on renters' issues, including assuring that regulations to cap move-in fees, and a first-come, first-served application process, are enforced.

The commission is now seeking volunteers to participate on its board, which will be comprised of renters of different backgrounds—students, low-income individuals, LGBTQ+ renters, people with past felony convictions, renters in subsidized housing, and people who were formerly homeless.

Here are commissioners' responsibilities, from their website:

• Provide information, advice, and counsel to the Mayor, City Council, Department of Neighborhoods, Office of Civil Rights, and other City departments concerning issues and policies affecting renters, including, but not limited to: housing affordability, transportation access, land use, public health and safety, and economic development. • Monitor the enforcement and effectiveness of legislation related to renters and renter protections, and provide periodic advice on priorities and strategies for strengthening enforcement and effectiveness of renter protections. • Develop and periodically amend bylaws and an annual work plan that enable the Commission to organize itself, perform its work, and advance program and policy proposals consistent with its mission.

The commission will be assembled as such: Six commission members will be appointed by Mayor Ed Murray's office, another six will be selected by city council members, and one member will be a young adult from the City's Get Engaged program. Another two members will be selected later by the commission. All of the positions are on a voluntary basis and, unfortunately, unpaid.

Still interested? Be sure to submit your application to the City by May 1 at 5 p.m. You can apply online here.

Other ways to apply: