Photos From Bertha's Breakthrough

Before noon today, Bertha, the tunnel-boring machine once cursed by The Stranger to become the "greatest debacle in Seattle transportation history," emerged through a cloud of concrete dust to see sunlight for the first time since 2013. We sent photographer Nate Gowdy to South Lake Union to capture the action.

Journalists wearing hard hats takes pics of the historic moment. Nate Gowdy

After 9,270 feet of boring, the blades are finally breaking through. Nate Gowdy

Here's a closer look. Nate Gowdy

Nice work, team. Nate Gowdy

Governor Jay Inslee says a few words.