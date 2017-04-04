Before noon today, Bertha, the tunnel-boring machine once cursed by The Stranger to become the "greatest debacle in Seattle transportation history," emerged through a cloud of concrete dust to see sunlight for the first time since 2013. We sent photographer Nate Gowdy to South Lake Union to capture the action.

Wow.
Look at those blades!
Heres a closer look.
Nice work, team.
Bask in the glory, Inslee!
Governor Jay Inslee says a few words.

Take a bow, Murray!
Mayor Ed Murray looking rather satisfied. Nate Gowdy