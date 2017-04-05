The Morning News: Backlash to Seattle Soda Tax, Oregon Senator Speaks Against Neil Gorsuch for 15 Hours

Mayor Ed Murray's proposed soda tax won't cover diet drinks, which are consumed by people who are wealthier Justin Sullivan/getty

Business Owners Oppose Mayor's Soda Tax: Restaurant and convenience store owners claim the tax would hurt their businesses. "This is not fair to the minorities who are owning most of the convenience stores," said a gas station owner, Gurdev Singh Mann, according to the Seattle Times. “The tax on soda is not fair for the working-class people who drink the soda.” Meanwhile, the medical director at Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic and executive director of El Centro de la Raza are co-chairing a group to support the proposal.

Speaking of Taxes, Just How Regressive Is Mayor Ed Murray's New Sales Tax Proposal for Homelessness? After Murray announced he's switch from a property tax to a sales tax to fund homeless services, Publicola compares the regressiveness of the two taxes. "Potentially making [the tax system] more regressive is always a problem,” University of Washington professor Justin Marlowe told Hayat Norimine. But, Marlowe added, property taxes are "not necessarily a more progressive way."

Democratic Senator Holds 15-Hour Talkathon Against Neil Gorsuch: It wasn't technically a filibuster, but Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley talked all night and into this morning on the Senate floor. "The majority team in this chamber decided to steal a Supreme Court seat," Merkley said. "Such a theft never, ever has happened in the history of our nation." The vote on Gorsuch's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court will happen Thursday. Democrats say they have the votes to block his nomination, and Republicans say they'll change the rules to allow his nomination anyway.

What Do House Democrats Think Will Come of the Russia Investigation? "I will be surprised if people don’t end up going to jail," Washington Representative Denny Heck told MSNBC.

Washington Trooper Reprimanded for Behavior During Traffic Stop that Ended with an Undocumented Immigrant Being Deported: After a man was rear-ended in February, a Washington State Patrol trooper ran his license and found a notice from Immigration and Customers Enforcement about a 1990s drug conviction. When she called ICE, she offered to stall the man to allow ICE agents to show up, mocked his accent, and turned off her dash cam before issuing a citation, KOMO reports.

Boring Report: In case you missed it, Seattle's troubled downtown tunnel project reached a milestone yesterday when the tunnel boring machine Bertha emerged in South Lake Union. Now, let's remember what will go in its place: a tunnel that, as planned, will not serve transit. Above that, a 100-foot-wide highway.

Over to You, Mike McGinn: "The Nisqually earthquake was in 2001," the former mayor told the Seattle Times. "Imagine if we’d spent that intervening time to build transit to West Seattle and Ballard, instead of getting hung up on the highway. It’s a missed opportunity."

How Will Jeff Sessions' Effort to Stop Consent Decrees Affect Seattle? Probably not that much, say city officials and advocates. "We are confident the judge will continue his oversight of the consent decree that the City and the Department of Justice agreed to," a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington told The Stranger.

Hantavirus Suspected in King County: An Issaquah woman in her 50s has symptoms consistent with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to Seattle-King County Public Health. "The deer mouse, prevalent in much of North America, is the most common carrier of hantavirus," the Seattle Times reports. "The 'deceptively cute animal,' as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts it, lives in woodlands and deserts and is not found in urban areas, [Dr. Jeff] Duchin said."