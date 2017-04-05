The Seahawks Have No Chill, Openly Talking About Trading Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman: Still the best corner in the game. Getty Images

Schneider told 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" that recent reports about Sherman's status are true. "What you've seen lately in the news is real. That's on both sides," Schneider said.

It's not a performance thing. Sherman is still the best corner in the game. But he's got two years left on his contract, he's expensive (he's due to be paid $22 million in the next two years, gee what's that like?), he's 29, and the Seahawks need to start reinvesting in the Legion of Boom's next generation if they want to be a dynasty, and not a one-hit wonder.

Of course, Sherman—not a wallflower—criticizing the offensive line and the offensive strategy during the season last year probably didn't sit well with the front office. Even though the stuff that Sherman said—the Seahawks shouldn't have passed from the one-yard line, the offensive line's porousness opened Russell Wilson up to injury—was all valid AF, some people think it's not a defensive player's place to openly criticize the team, particularly the side of the team they don't play for.

The rumor mill's got several teams interested in Sherman.

Chief among them?

The New England Patriots.