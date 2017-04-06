Stream Queen: More Ways to Watch Absolutely Fabulous (and Other Fab Female-Led TV Comedies)

Bow down to the real queens of streaming.

A week ago, there were internet titters that Absolutely Fabulous would be finding a new home on Netflix. Already on Hulu (and the movie offered through HBO), Absolutely Fabulous was already doing well and attracting a new generation of viewers. This week, however, Netflix came through, and subscribers can now stream every episode of the classic sitcom. Between Hulu's acquisition of The Golden Girls, Netflix's continued success with Grace and Frankie, and Catherine O'Hara's iconic performances in CBC's Schitt's Creek (the first two seasons currently on Netflix), it seems bawdy and irreverent female-led comedies are having a bit of a moment.

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS

(Netflix and Hulu; stream the movie on HBO GO)

Women drunkenly tumbling out of cars in colorful frocks.

Now that it's available on three popular streaming platforms, Absolutely Fabulous is enjoying a renewed moment in the spotlight. The cult TV classic, created by and starring Jennifer Saunders alongside Joanna Lumley, follows Eddie, the owner of a "PR" company, and her best friend Patsy as they torment Eddie's daughter. In every episode, the women maintain a level of shitfacedness that isn't seen on TV today. Sure, these proto-hipsters take on the 90s and its obsession with supermodels, but only after shoving Bollinger champagne and Stolichnaya vodka down their gullets.

The first four seasons are true works of art that should be studied and memorized by all. Lumley and Saunders teach masterclasses in physical comedy, mining every moment for its best joke. When this works, it's divine. When it flops, it's... well, watch the later seasons and you'll understand. (They sometimes veer off into Disney Channel levels of overacting.) And yes, I did call Eddie and Patsy proto-hipsters. If they were 20 today, they would have 50k Instagram followers and sport Moschino Fresh phone cases. Hell, Eddie even brings up LaCroix in the show's first episode.

"Kwah" or croy, you're still a mess, sweetie.

Okay, Eddie's talking about the designer Christian Lacroix, but today the line lands like the popular mispronunciation of LaCroix Sparkling Water. (LaCroix, as in the drink, rhymes with boy not bra. Why? Because it's from Wisconsin. Ain't nobody got time for sensical pronunciations when there are so many murderers runnin' about.)

THE GOLDEN GIRLS

(Hulu)

On the topic of the midwest, let's all pause and praise the good Rose Nylund from St. Olaf, Minnesota. In fact, let's praise all of The Golden Girls, the four homosexuals older women who share a house in 1980s Miami Beach. These women are patron saints of comedic delivery, and their genius has recently been gifted back to us. Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia have been servin' up cheesecake and eggs gafloofen on Hulu since February, where you can see all seven glorious seasons that ran between 1985 and 1992. Most of it ages surprisingly well, minus a few missteps. (In season 3, episode 4, "The Housekeeper," the girls clumsily stumble through the topic of race as a Miss Cleo lookalike curses them with magic.) But how do you explain the mythos, the zeitgeist, the legacy that is The Golden Girls in one short blurb? I'm not sure, but this Blingee might work:

Blingee by PassionPussyCat

GRACE AND FRANKIE

(Netflix)

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda take us to the sunset of life... where there are gays and gift shop necklaces.

Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are two aging women, once rivals, who suddenly find themselves living together after their husbands (Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen) dump them so they can date each other. I can't decide how I feel about Grace and Frankie as a show, but there's nothing ambiguous about how I feel about the performances given by Tomlin and Fonda. THESE WOMEN ARE QUEENS. We don't deserve them. As individuals, they were masters long before this show, but as a pair, their unexpected chemistry is what makes Grace and Frankie such a gem. If nothing else, you should watch the show to gawk at Fonda's hair. It's... perfect. Those are wigs, right? Someone explain how a 79-year-old has such flawless hair. Is that only an option for Jane Fonda?

SCHITT'S CREEK

(seasons 1 & 2 on Netflix)

It's a new Christopher Guest movie sans Christopher Guest and movie.

Regarding wigs, my final recommendation this week, Schitt's Creek, features Catherine O'Hara in many, many different hairdos. As the self-obsessed, tossed aside soap star Moira, O'Hara delivers some of her best acting work... ever. Like, truly, Moira is one of the most underrated characters currently on (Canadian) TV.

Schitt's Creek follows a family of four (patriarch = Eugene Levy) after they lose all their money due to a business manager fucking up their taxes. Forced to rebuild their lives on the only property they have left, a town called Schitt's Creek, the family maneuvers through poverty in a madcap way that's minorly reminiscent of Arrested Development. The show's a solid sitcom, currently finishing its 3rd season, but O'Hara is the true star. Skeptical? Watch the scene below, where she agrees to be the spokeswoman for a fruit wine company but is too drunk to remember her lines:

