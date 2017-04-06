Dont miss the stunningly dramatic portraits in Ayana V. Jacksons Dear Sara at Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.
Tonight is First Thursday in Pioneer Square—your monthly opportunity to stroll, sip on booze, and attend as many art openings as possible in a historic neighborhood known for its abundance of galleries. Make sure to check out our First Thursday calendar a complete list of April events, including unmissable shows like three centuries of printmaking by American immigrant artists at Davidson Galleries, works by Daniel Carrillo (Seattle's best-known practitioner of wet-plate collodion portraiture) and Joe Rudko's creatively manipulated photographs at Greg Kucera Gallery, political poster-design inspiration at Civilization, storytelling inspired by Jacob Lawrence's 60-panel masterpiece at Seattle Art Museum, and Sangjun Yoo's interactive installation at METHOD.

