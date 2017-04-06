Tonight is First Thursday in Pioneer Square—your monthly opportunity to stroll, sip on booze, and attend as many art openings as possible in a historic neighborhood known for its abundance of galleries. Make sure to check out our First Thursday calendar a complete list of April events, including unmissable shows like three centuries of printmaking by American immigrant artists at Davidson Galleries, works by Daniel Carrillo (Seattle's best-known practitioner of wet-plate collodion portraiture) and Joe Rudko's creatively manipulated photographs at Greg Kucera Gallery, political poster-design inspiration at Civilization, storytelling inspired by Jacob Lawrence's 60-panel masterpiece at Seattle Art Museum, and Sangjun Yoo's interactive installation at METHOD.
Plus, new this month: You can view a slideshow of works from all of the recommended shows. And, as always, you'll find a link to a mobile-friendly Google Map to help guide you around Pioneer Square. Don't forget to download the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app so you can save your favorite events.