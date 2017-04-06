The Morning News: Nunes Is Out (Finally), Lawsuit Claims Teacher Failed to Warn About Marysville Mass Shooting

Devin Nunes (R-CA) Steps Away from House Investigation of Trump's Russian Ties: This is the same Devin Nunes who cancelled a hearing at which former acting attorney general Sally Yates was meant to testify about Michael Flynn's discussion of sanctions with the Russian government. The same Nunes who secretly met with White House officials about incidental data collection on Trump, then went back to the White House (and the press) about it before alerting his colleagues. The same Nunes who, after the filing of multiple ethics complaints, now says: "The charges are entirely false and politically motivated and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.”"

Lawsuit Claims Marysville Substitute Teacher Never Warned School Officials of Mass Shooting Threat: "The substitute teacher who claimed she warned school officials of the impending mass shooting by a student at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 2014 may have actually kept the information to herself and is 'grief-sticken' over the guilt, according to new documents in a lawsuit filed by the parents of the dead and injured students," the Seattle Times' Mike Carter reports.

Tribes Will Conduct Ceremony Over the Return of Kennewick Man, or Ancient One: After decades of fighting between Northwest tribes and scientists who wanted custody over the 9,000-year-old remains, the tribes finally won—and will celebrate on May 12 at the University of Washington.

"Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?" Jeff Bezos hopped into a giant robot suit over the weekend https://t.co/aZE9qH0lLv pic.twitter.com/UxuEuBM9UG

Bezos Sells $1 Billion of Amazon Stock to Fund Space Exploration Company Blue Origin: With the funding boost, Blue Origin has a plan to send tourists into space in two years.

The UW Has a Course on Recognizing Bullshit: Professor Jevin West and biology professor Carl Bergstrom are teaching students how to spot fake news. Here's how the class defines BS: " BS is language, statistical figures, data graphics, and other forms of presentation intended to persuade by impressing and overwhelming a reader or listener, with a blatant disregard for truth and logical coherence."

State Senator and Trump Lackey Doug Ericksen Has Collected $6,000 from Washington State This Session: The Seattle Times' Joe Sullivan reports that Ericksen is collecting money from both the state and the feds while traveling between Olympia and Washington, D.C. for his job on Trump's EPA transition team. He's come under fire for missing meetings here on the West Coast, and meanwhile, he makes $77.58 per hour at the EPA.

This Is How Local Police Investigate Hate Crimes: "Victims accosted by strangers are often stunned," the Seattle Times reports.

This Is How You Pull off a Sanctuary City: State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office produced a 100-page document with tips for cities, counties, and public agencies to know their rights in protecting undocumented residents.

Rep. Maxine Waters Says "Bill O'Reilly Needs to Go to Jail": Waters told MSNBC host Chris Hayes that Fox News and O'Reilly are a "sexual harassment enterprise."