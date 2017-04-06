After the Syrian government used sarin in chemical attacks on its own people two days ago, killing more than 72 people, Trump has swiftly changed his mind on Syria and is has dropped 59 missiles on Syria. The missiles targeted Syrian airbases, aircraft, and fuel points, including the Mezze airfield in Damascus.

Just yesterday, Trump booted his advisor Steve Bannon from the National Security Council and installed General H.R. McMaster, a three-star Army general.

A long time ago, years before he ran for President, Trump chastised Obama for considering bombing Syria.


Obama didn't bomb Syria because Congress wouldn't give approval.

Wrote the New York Times in 2013:


"In one of the riskiest gambles of his presidency, Mr. Obama effectively dared lawmakers to either stand by him or, as he put it, allow President Bashar al-Assad of Syria to get away with murdering children with unconventional weapons."

However, the strikes might not have been entirely legal. Says John Glaser, Associate Director of Foreign Policy Studies at the Cato Institute:


It appears Trump was moved by the images of dead children, but not, apparently, enough to take them in as refugees.