Morning News: Child Sex Allegations Against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Job Cuts Coming to Tacoma News Tribune

Mayor Ed Murray denies the allegations. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Seattle Times Was First to Report the Shocking Allegations: "A 46-year-old Kent man sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Thursday, claiming Murray 'raped and molested him' over several years, beginning in 1986 when the man was a 15-year-old high-school dropout."

Complaint for Damages: Read the whole thing here. It begins, somewhat confusingly, "Plaintiff D.H. is an adult male born in February of 1971 and is the child sex victim Ed Murray," and ends, "D.H. intends to seek answers regarding the abuse, and the impact upon her life and personal well-being."

Seattle Times Reports Two Other Men Raised Allegations a Decade Ago: "While The Seattle Times chose not to publish the 2008 allegations, the similarities between those claims and the new public case gave additional weight and relevance to the previous information."

Mayor's Spokesman and Lawyer Both Say the Accusations Are Politically Motivated: Spokesman Jeff Reading said, "These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades. It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline. These unsubstantiated assertions, dating back three decades, are categorically false." The mayor's lawyer, Robert Sulkin, made a brief press appearance yesterday afternoon:

The Field of Mayoral Candidates May Get More Crowded: As Stranger city hall reporter Heidi Groover tweeted yesterday, "local political consulting firm Moxie Media would like you to know they're working with a potential Murray challenger." According to a message sent from Moxie to Heidi:

Job Cuts Coming to the Tacoma News Tribune: The paper's executive editor is quitting as well.

Weather Forecasters Predict: "Unusually potent storm" today. Lots of wind, with "gusts of 60 mph on the coast with isolated gusts to 65 mph."

Bothell Business Has Invented a "Germ-Killing Keyboard" That Costs $999: King 5 wins the Understatement of the Day Award for the sentence, "It's a bit pricier than a bottle of Purell."

ICYMI: Last night, the U.S. started bombing Syria.

Kelly McDonald, a UW-Trained Gymnast, Defies Gravity in Cirque du Soleil's Latest: Luzia opened at Marymoor Park last week. You may have heard about the unexpected glitches on opening weekend.