Inbox Jukebox: A Shortlist of New Music You'll Like - Jack White, Tiny Vipers, New Pornographers

Local indie folkie Tiny Vipers goes electronic.

Tiny Vipers, “K.I.S.S.” (Grapefruit). It's the welcome return of Tiny Vipers (Seattle folk outsider Jesy Fortino)! With a new album (Laughter) on a new label (Grapefruit), Tiny Vipers unveils a new approach that favors somber synth clouds over her trademark, spare, despairing acoustic-guitar figures. If you heard Fortino's intriguing 2015 exploration of ambient music, this change won't shock you, but if you're only familiar with her '00s Sub Pop full-lengths, you may be taken aback. "K.I.S.S." (don't tell Gene Simmons's lawyer) sounds like a single that Brian Eno might've cut for 4AD in 1982. Key lines: “You think you won't let this world harm you/you think you won't let anyone down/you’ve listed away your own heart.” So much gravitas, so much stoic beauty. (Tiny Vipers plays Q Nightclub April 11.)

The New Pornographers, "High Ticket Attractions" (Collected Works/Concord). One of the standout tracks from the Canadian power-pop group's first album on their own imprint, Whiteout Conditions, "High Ticket Attractions" channels A.C. Newman and Neko Case's effortless hook-conjuring talents into an enduring example of earworming joy. The polished synth swells and expertly interlaced vocal interplay between Case and Newman make it sound as if it's already been brightening radio airwaves for three-plus decades. (New Pornographers play the Moore Theatre April 15.)

Jack White, "Battle Cry" (Third Man). It's Jack White's Jock Jam move! You may have heard he's now co-owner (with Detroit Tiger Ian Kinsler) of a baseball-bat company, Warstic. Well, "Battle Cry" is the music you'll hear when that player walks up to the plate, which will likely happen about 500 times this year. Talk about genius marketing... As for the music, it's an instrumental involving powerful, clap-augmented beats, macho "heys," Native American chants, and heavy-metal guitar grandstanding. If a Melvins/Gary Glitter Band merger sounds like a fun time to you, you'll dislocate a shoulder punching the sky to "Battle Cry."

Damaged Bug, "Bog Dash" (Castle Face). Controversial opinion: I like John Dwyer's Damaged Bug "side project" more than Thee Oh Sees. Calm down—I do love Thee Oh Sees. But Damaged Bug speaks more to Dwyer's obsession with the greatest krautrock group that ever krautrocked: Can. And if you're emulating that unimpeachable band's motorik magic and textural strangeness, I have a lot of time for you. "Bog Dash"—from the new Bunker Funk LP—exudes mad Ege Bamyasi vibes, like some slanted tribute to "Vitamin C." While Thee Oh Sees' approach has become a bit over-familiar (but still cool!), Damaged Bug's music strikes the ear with a freewheeling oddness and deceptive funkiness that proves Dwyer's not content to remain in his lane.

Bruno Pronsato, "She's Moved" (Foom). Bruno Pronsato (aka Steven Ford) is the rare case of a Seattle techno producer moving to Berlin and becoming a superstar in the genre's world capital. He's been building his legend over there with a prodigious number of adventurous releases and live performances for the last 11 years, and as his new full-length, US Drag, proves, Pronsato's not about to fall off now. "She's Moved" induces chills with its quasi-gamelan-like percussive timbres, stealthy dub bass maneuvers, an unnerving synth drone, and Bruno's expert deployment of affecting vocal fragments. This is deeply introspective techno designed not so much for peak club action as it is for those 5 am "where/who the fuck am I?" anti-epiphanies in a bunker afterparty.

Noteworthy April 7 album releases: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Sub Pop); Future Islands, The Far Field (4AD); Joey Bada$$, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ (Pro Era/Cinematic); feedtime, Gas (In the Red); Guided by Voices, August by Cake (Guided by Voices); Arca, Arca (XL); Clark, Death Peak (Warp); LAKE, Forever or Never (Tapete); White Reaper, The World's Best American Band (Poyvinyl); Ulver, The Assassination of Julius Caesar (House of Mythology); Kreidler, European Song (Bureau B).