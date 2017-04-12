Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

I'm not sure why, but my inbox was filled with questions about crime this week (maybe because we're finding new and innovate ways to amping up our police state). Questions about outdoor sex, assault during group sex, and when to disclose a DUI during a date all came my way. I had my opinions, and you all had yours.

Regarding Desperately Examining Erotic Trees:

Just read your Q&A about outdoor sex, and while it's hardly as convenient or cheap as walking outside, my gf & I just got back from a Bliss charter cruise for nudists/swingers/etc. Clothing was required inside the ship, but the pool area and a couple of sections of upper(outdoor) decks were clothing optional, and deck 12 forward had both nude and play areas during the day. Was fantastic to have a place for sex in the bright sunshine, Caribbean air, moderate temps, etc. No bugs, no cops, no worries about Instasnapfacechatgram fame. Highly recommended! Great DJs at the nightly theme parties, too. (Caveat: this was definitely a straight-and-bifemale-only environment, FWIW)

And for Irritated At My Husband's Overly Reasonable, Nice, Young Demeanor; Advise Now:

IAMHORNYDAN mentioned in passing that she had gone off of birth control pills. There was very interesting buzz in the scientific world a few years back, which never really hit the public's attention. Brief summary here. In short, the hormones in birth control pills appear to affect women's major histocompatibility complex (MHC), changing their preference in men. The hormones may mimic pregnancy, when sticking close to your genetic family may be safer for mother and baby. When not pregnant (and not on hormones), women are more attracted to unrelated (in the MHC sense) men. I think this is a very real problem in modern societies. (An example of a giant uncontrolled experiment foisted upon us by pharma.) Some sympathy for IAMHORNYDAN is order. How many times does a couple meet, fall in love, get married, decide to have kids, go off birth control and ... All of a sudden the potential father is as attractive as a brother and the mailman looks really hot. No one's fault and everyone is totally confused. (Also applies to couples when birth control becomes a non-issue for age or medical reasons.)

Regarding a caller on the Lovecast:

I'm a new listener to your podcast, and I love it so far! I just heard the call from the listener who has bladder leakage during bj's. I agree, seeing a doctor would be best. However, personally I am a 25 year old female that has a bladder disease called Interstitial Cystitis. I never had issues with leakage, but definitely had overactivity and pain. I would suggest that the listener look into getting an Interstim pacemaker for her bladder if her doctor deems it necessary of course! It CHANGED my life. After I got it, I no longer had stabbing pains during sex & overactivity.

Regarding An Inconvenient Guest:

I do not disagree with the advice you gave to "An Inconvenient Guest", per se. However, if this particular evening/night was otherwise a real good/available date for both of them, I am not sure why, on the list of solutions, one solution was not, simply: "Set the alarm clock for 7AM, have a quick breakfast, and get the hell out of the house by 7:45AM so neither of you will run into the housekeeper." It sounds like the housekeeper was not aware of whether the wife was out of town or not, so no need to mess up the guest bed or do any other machinations. Don't these people have to get the fuck to work anyway?

And, finally, someone who really disagrees with my advise for Did Ask, Didn't Tell:

I was shocked at your reply to DADT a few weeks ago. DADT has every right to be angry at the guy. Even if he should have expected anyone he connects up with via on-line to be capable of lying about their health status.



That guy was very wrong. Criminally wrong.



In fact, if there is no law there should be several against what the guy did. The guy deserves a generous stretch of time in prison for putting another person's health and life at risk. Even if somewhat remote.



Rejection is the price he must pay. The same as if someone has any other serious communicable infection.



There needs to be some system that when people meet up each can get tested with the test results going directly to each. This system, of course, would be voluntary (but should be required).

Ugh, this guy. (To be clear: the "this guy" I'm referring to is the guy who wrote the response, not the original LW or the HIV-positive guy he wrote in to ask about.)