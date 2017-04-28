Poor Choice of Words: Milo Is Back & He's "Actively Hunting" 13, 14, and 15 Year Olds

Milo Yiannopoulos is back, he claims to have $12 million in funding (he won't name his investors), and he's using that money to launch a public speaking/events business dedicated to "corporatized trolling via live entertainment," Tina Nguyen writes at Vanity Fair. Here's how Milo described his new venture to Nguyen:

Yiannopoulos, for his part, is relying on a formula that he employed at Breitbart. He said that Milo Inc. would be dedicated to “making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists, and other professional victims a living hell.” ... Initially, Yiannopolos will be the company's main talent. “I’m the proof of concept,” he said, but added that he hoped to eventually expand the company. “The thing about me is that I have access to a talent pipeline that no one else even knows about. All the funniest, smartest, most interesting young YouTubers and all the rest of them who hate feminism, who hate political correctness. This generation that’s coming up, it’s about 13, 14, 15, now have very different politics than most other generations. They love us. They love me, and I’m going to be actively hunting around for the next Milo.”