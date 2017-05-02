Savage Love Letter of the Day: What's Wrong with Wanting Bigger Boobs?

It has always been gospel to me that I would never ever ever consider breast implants. I’m just not that person. I’ve mentally rehearsed the reasons multiple times.

“No way I could spend money on something so superficial when there are people in the world who can’t feed themselves. Plus, augmentation is expensive, and beauty shouldn’t only be accessible to the rich. It would be disloyal to all other small-breasted women too! I can’t desert their ranks and tilt the average size upwards. And I can’t capitulate to—and be complicit in—the ridiculous idea that possessing breasts of a certain shape and size is an integral part of being a woman.” Then there are the more personal reasons… “I’ve got heaps of smarts and other virtues, and that’s why someone should be with me. Anyone who likes me because I’m ‘hot’ is missing the point of me, so it doesn’t matter what I look like. I’ve always valued the genuine over the fake anyway, what’s natural over what’s artificial. I just want to be me, and to be loved as such. I’d never be with anyone who finds my lack of breasts a deal-breaker, so it’s a useful filter to apply. At the same time, I’m already lucky in how attractive I am. I usually get the men I want—so clearly I’m doing just fine. Without augmentation.” But, Dan, they’re really small. They disappear when I’m underneath someone, and they’re these little droopy triangles when I’m on top. I fantasize about having the kind of boobs that are worth unveiling, that might even yield that moment of admiring speechlessness the first time I unbutton. (Or is that only in the movies?) As it is, I’m super self-conscious. I don’t feel sexy. My minuscule breasts are probably part of the reason I prefer sex drunk. What are your views on cosmetic surgery? I’ve never thought of myself as being the kind of person who would consider it. But I’m no longer sure that the authentic/fake dichotomy is as relevant to life as I’d assumed. And realistically I spend money on frivolous shit all the time. Shallowness Makes A Lady Lousy

My views on cosmetic surgery: Our bodies are ours to use, and ours to use up—or alter, if we so choose.

My cutting to the chase: If you want bigger boobs, SMALL, feel free to get bigger boobs. Preferences are personal. Some people love big boobs (on themselves or others), some people love small boobs (ditto), some people have no strong preference one way or the other (ditto some more). There's a scene in Fleabag where Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character is lusted after for her tiny boobs, with a man hornily rattling off, "They’re so fucking tiny. They’re hardly even there. Where the fuck even are they?" (Kind of the opposite of "admiring speechlessness," I know, but close to the impact you're looking for and with the breasts you have now.) Other guys get off on being smothered by monster tits. But while one person's (or the majority of one gender's) preferences for your body shouldn't take precedent over your own preferences, SMALL, you're allowed to have your own preferences and your own reasons for having them and you're allowed to make changes to your own body for your own reasons. And it seems you've already made a decision: You want bigger boobs. So do it? Maybe? After consulting with a physician? After talking to shrink? To work through your conflicted feelings/motivations? And definitely after acquainting yourself with the possible side effects?

People from all walks of life get cosmetic surgery for reasons big and small . Of course, talking about plastic surgery can get messy. We encourage women to strive for unrealistic bodies and also disparage women for getting plastic surgery to achieve them. So, in a "damned if you do and damned if you don't" dilemma, SMALL, what do you do? You do what you want—and what you want doesn't sound unrealistic or unachievable. You just want a set. You're the only person living in your body (unless you're posessed or something, which you aren't (right?))—and like a tattoo, a gigantic ear gauge, a cock piercing or worse , the decision is ultimately and finally yours to make. Interrogate your motives, think it through, side effects, etc., but if you decide to do this... you have my (wholly unnecessary) blessing.

Some thoughts: Boob jobs require maintenance, a thing often overlooked before cosmetic surgery. They'll need to be replaced about every decade. (A mother of one my Tech-Savvy At-Risk Youth didn't replace her breast implants for almost twenty years. She suffered an almost-fatal leak that landed her in the ER three times. It's rare, but it can happen.) Also, a no-brainer, but breast implants feel different from natural breasts, so work with a good, patient doc who'll find you an implant you'll love. And again... there are risks.



