Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

Some things on my mind this past week: Katie Couric grilling the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson on Chechnya, Milo's back and "actively hunting" for rightwing trollteens, and Republicans arguing that people with pre-existing conditions don't deserve health coverage because they didn't lead good lives. You know, cheery stuff. Some things on readers minds this week: guy's wife wants him hard but hates the boner pills that get him hard, women wonder if they're bisexual, a lady wonders what's wrong with wanting bigger boobs, and is sex addiction a thing or is her boyfriend just a loser?

I responded, and you all sent in your thoughts to these and other letters and callers, too.

First, more thoughts on INSOMNIA:

Regarding your answer to INSOMNIA, whose desire for sex doesn't sync with his wife's: Why doesn't he actually help his wife with her "series of chores or projects" after work, so they can finish them twice as quickly and have time for escapades afterwards? I'm not sure why there can't be more give and take here. He should be willing to be inconvenienced in the middle of the night every so often as well, in order to accommodate her needs. Fair and square! Or maybe your answer was facetious? I sure hope so.

Not facetious, nope. As I explained last week. But some give & take is always in order and I endorse G&T in INSOMNIA's case and in all other cases.

For CAMMER:

Longtime reader and lover of all things Savage, first time writer. In reading your answer to CAMMER's Letter of the Day, I was a bit surprised you didn't mention the other group of people on Chaturbate; those who are actual amateurs and get off on exhibitionism and use it to fulfill those fantasies. You know, like the HUMP crowd! I know a few people who use it that way, and CAMMER should feel good knowing some of those videos are as amateur and authentic as they seem. Tip them anyway though CAMMER, since everyone likes a little encouragement!

In regards to episode 547 of the Savage Lovecast:

Listening to your opening to Episode 547 about the new law just signed to allow states to de-fund planned parenthood, a solution occurred to me. It seems to me it is time for Planned Parenthood and other organizations to go guerrilla in their response to these bills. Trump uses masses of shell companies to move money around his organization, protect himself from taxes, and to hide the identities of investors. It's time Planned Parenthood hired some killer corporate lawyers and accountants to decentralize. Taking Uber's strategy of hiring independent contractors, clinics could offer to rent space to independent abortion providers who could be paid with funds funneled through other channels unrelated to the clinic operations. If the clinic is "independent" and the doctor is "independent" and funds are provided by Bland Barenthood who just happens to get their money from planned parenthood then they should be 100% safe. It is a shame that we must jump through this many hoops to fight back, but it seems to me that there are enough loopholes in all these laws that with some minor restructuring planned parenthood could wind up stronger and less vulnerable to political attack than before. Anyway just a thought. I wanted to pass along because you are much more likely to be able to transmit this general idea to the kinds of people who could actually help to implement it than I am.

Hopefully Cecile Richards is a reader.

And in regards to the boner pills (Cialis) mentioned by SAD, some medical advice from a reader:

These medications have relatively flat dose response curves and are often effective at fractions of prescribed dose. Cutting a pill in half can easily result in the same erection as a full pill. Depending on your familiarity with your physician you can either explain the financial situation and ask for the highest dosage or lie and say your current dosage is sometimes ineffective and that you'd like to try a higher strength. With a highest strength dosage form you can quarter or even eighth a tablet with a pill cutter and still get the clinical benefit. As a cost saving measure this is incredibly effective however I would not recommend suddenly taking the full strength dosage however since that would increase the chance of side effects.



