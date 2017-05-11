Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

This week: John Oliver's fighting the FCC again and you should, too. There are friends sought on Capitol Hill. Um, and that whole Comey thing. (A good time to buy ITMFA gear, yeah?) From letter writers: When should these guys bareback? How do you date as an ace? And what does a lying, cheating, chlamydia-giving girlfriend owe to her chlamydia-infected boyfriend? Those letter writers wrote me letters and readers wrote me letters about those letters. Or emails, actually. This week's emails about emails: Responses on dicks, barebacking, and how a reader suggestion from last week is impossible...

First, follow-up from BARE:

Thank you so much for answering my letter, I posted a comment but I don't know if you read them so I just wanted to let you know that this past weekend after discussing again about how not disclosing an unsafe violation of our monogamous relationship would probably be irreconcilable but anything else would be anything between forgivable, negotiable or hot, we did decide to stop using condoms. I shared the post with him and everything is still amazing and allowing myself to trust him with this makes me feel so much closer to him. I didn't need validation and obviously decided to go ahead with it without but I didn't feel comfortable talking with my other friends about if I should start barebacking my boyfriend so it feels so good to hear some unbiased advice anonymously. Thank you and I look forward seeing your appearance in Dallas!

Regarding SAD's Cialis:

I had a penile implant about a year ago and am glad that I did. I had first used Viagra-like products, which gradually stopped working, then penile injections (which were hit and miss), and finally decided to bite the bullet. I think many insurance plans cover it; mine did. It took a couple of months to get back to intercourse and actually took more like 6 months to think it pretty much normal. My wife and I are happy with the results. I think you should mention this as a possibility.

More on penises:

You've had a few letters lately that deal with the distress of ED, but never suggested that the man see a doctor. ED can be indicative of physical health problems, not least heart disease. A man, especially an older guy, who starts experiencing sexual dysfunction should get a check-up.

And regarding other dicks:

Stop using the word "loser." Trump is President. Is this really the best condemnation label to be using? It comes to us from bro/alpha male culture, and even if it was sufficiently generic in the past, it doesn't feel that way anymore under this administration.

And:

Firstly I wanted to say hi to the tech-savvy-at-risk-youth, hi to Nancy, aaand that I love your podcast. You've really helped me out being a bisexual male, and coming out to the majority of people who know me, including many coworkers. I'm also successfully married (4.5 years to date) in a monogamish relationship with a 2-year-old son. Success! Anyways, I really just wanted to pitch that we change the initialism E.D. ("erectile dysfunction") to the phrase Trump-Dick. I mean I feel bad for anybody named Ed. You might have something like this on the go, I'm waaay behind at episode 500. I've listened to every minute of each one!

There are lots of good, decent, loving guys out there who struggle with erectile dysfunction. They don't deserve to have their poor dicks named after that monstrous asshole.

On wanking a dick with another dick:

I was listening to the podcast, and someone called in asking about "wank buds." You seemed to be unfamiliar, but made some good guesses about what it was all about. I've been a bit involved with this scene for a few months and would like to share some insight. A lot of guys involved in this kink get off on sharing the porn they're watching with other guys, chatting about it, etc. Some guys, (no idea how many) though they identify as straight, when they get horny start to crave cock. This craving can range from just having another cock in the room, to touching or sucking cock. Usually, straight porn is involved throughout the process, regardless of how things go. The common thread here is that these are people that find it arousing to share their experience with another dude, whatever the reason. Guys looking for this kind of connection will usually establish limits early on, and are usually very comfortable with their kink and aware of the differences between different guys' preferences. I've only been involved with this particular kink over the internet, via webcam and chat (both text and voice), but my experience with the community has been very positive. These are some of the most accepting people I've met, and I've actually met some pretty cool dudes. If someone is looking to get into this kink, I would advise looking out for scumbags that ignore your limits and try to coerce you into exceeding them—just know what your limits are ahead of time, and have a strategy to remove yourself if it starts to go that way. Also, don't allow people you haven't established a rapport with to send you unfiltered pics/images. For obvious reasons.

And, finally, a reader responds to a reader's who responded last week. Last week's responding reader suggested that it may be time "Planned Parenthood hired some killer corporate lawyers and accountants to decentralize." This week's reader says...

I work in the federal grants sector, and I wanted to let you know that unfortunately, what the letter writer was suggesting is impossible. Nonprofit and federal grant laws are *very* different from those governing private corporations, and all the money Congress is threatening to take away is federal grant money. The laws, regulations, accounting and reporting requirements for federal grants are incredibly complicated (if also incredibly haphazard—but that's a much longer discussion). You have to show where the money comes from and where it goes at every step and there are some very, VERY strict rules about who can touch it and how quite literally each cent must be accounted for. And they all have to be legitimate. This isn't to say there isn't fraud or abuse, but this kind of thing would be noticed instantly with an organization as scrutinized as Planned Parenthood. PP is so large and so well known, if they suddenly divested and reorganized people would notice. And they *might* get away with that kind of thing for a very short while, but if they played that kind of shellgame and then got caught, they would be in violation of so many laws they would get federally defended permanently, likely have to reimburse the government for "fraudulent" use of federal funds, and would probably get their 501c3 status revoked by the IRS which would mean they could not even continue any of their activities through private donations. There are several states working on preserving Planned Parenthood regardless of what preposterous BS Congress gets up to. In the short term at least, that won't help the people in states where care and abortion access are already threatened or functionally nonexistent, but encouraging legislators on the state level to take steps to protect PP and making sure they understand it is a major priority for their constituents could go a long way. People have to remember, at the end of the day all politics are local politics. We have to view our state and municipal representatives as being just as important to lean on as the federal ones.



