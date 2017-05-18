Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Dead at 52. Goddamn It. [Update: Ruled a Suicide]

Chris Cornell, 1964-2017. Rest in peace.

Late Wednesday night, we lost one of the most successful and well-loved musicians in Seattle rock history. Shortly after midnight, AP reported that Chris Cornell died in Detroit, MI while on tour with Soundgarden. The band played a full 20-song set on Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre. According to Cornell’s representative, the artist's death was

“sudden and unexpected” and said [Cornell’s] wife and family were shocked. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

UPDATE: The New York Times is reporting that the death is being investigated as a suicide:

Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said in an interview that at about midnight officers responded at the MGM Grand casino to an apparent suicide of a white man, born July 20, 1964, who was pronounced dead on the scene. He would not confirm the victim’s name; Mr. Cornell’s date of birth is July 20, 1964.

As for questions about his state of mind, he tweeted this Wednesday afternoon:

Chris Cornell had the most powerful and distinctive voice of any of the artists who achieved great fame in the early ‘90s Seattle boom. His work with Soundgarden, with the Rage Against the Machine collaboration Audioslave, and on his varied solo albums, has made him an indelible presence in the musical consciousness of people all over the world, who will join his family, friends, and bandmates in reeling from the blow of this staggering loss.

I will be one of them.

Watch this space for further details as they become available. In the meantime, there may be some solace to be found in his music. When I interviewed Cornell in the fall of 2015, he told me that he had a particular fondness for his first solo album, which he had recently succeeded in getting reissued with its original title, Euphoria Mourning.

But you can never go wrong with Soundgarden. Not ever.





In that same interview, I asked him what his relationship was with Seattle was like, given the degree to which he was and would always be associated with this city’s musical legacy. His answer was characteristically thoughtful: