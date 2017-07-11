We're launching a drive at www.ImpeachTheMotherFuckerAlready.com—aka www.ITMFA.org—to send tasteful enamel lapel pins to every member of Congress. Help us flood the House and Senate with suitable-for-C-SPAN ITMFA pins! It's easy: go to this special section of the website, select the member of Congress you want to send pins (and a message!), and we'll do the rest! You can also write a note that we will include with the pins! It costs $15 to send two ITMFA lapel pins, and all proceeds benefit the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project!
Richard Clarke was wearing an ITMFA lapel pin—which I had the honor of presenting to him backstage—on Real Time with Bill Maher last week. (You can watch Clarke's interview here. Michael Steele was on that night too and accepted a pin but wouldn't wear it.) We're hoping a brave member of Congress has the
balls ova to wear one on a cable news show or—even better—on one of the Sunday morning news shows. Mainstream Dems are using swears now, just like regular American people. So here's hoping Maxine or Ted or Adam starts sporting an ITMFA lapel pin—something they're likelier to do if we flood their offices with pins!