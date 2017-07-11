Send ITMFA Pins to Your House Rep and Senators!

We're launching a drive at www.ImpeachTheMotherFuckerAlready.com—aka www.ITMFA.org—to send tasteful enamel lapel pins to every member of Congress. Help us flood the House and Senate with suitable-for-C-SPAN ITMFA pins! It's easy: go to this special section of the website, select the member of Congress you want to send pins (and a message!), and we'll do the rest! You can also write a note that we will include with the pins! It costs $15 to send two ITMFA lapel pins, and all proceeds benefit the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project!