SL Letter of the Day: Am I Bi or Not?

Originally posted on July 1, 2015.

I'm a 26-year-old guy. I had a fling with an awesome bisexual girl, and I told her about the fantasies I've always had about men. She suggested I was bisexual, and it started to make a lot of sense to me. So like an idiot, I came out to my parents. They don't seem to believe that I'm bisexual, despite my father being a trans woman. I've never been very macho, and they think I'm confusing that with being bi. Some days I don't feel the urge to have sex with men at all, and I feel silly for coming out. I worry that this is something to do with my feelings about my dad. But I've cybered with a few guys on Gaydar, etc., and I've really enjoyed it. So am I bi or not? Or does it even matter? Was I stupid coming out? I am in a rural area far from the LGBT community, but I'm planning a weekend in the city soon, and I'm hitting the gay bars in the hopes that if I at least make out with a guy, I will get some clarity. Can't Retract And Panicked

My response after the jump...

Some days I don't feel the urge to have sex with men—believe it or not—but that doesn't make me any less gay. And there are lots of openly bisexual guys out there who don't have dads who are trans women, CRAP, so I think we can set both the intermittently-disinterested-in-dick and out-trans-parent issues aside. So what's going on? You have a bad case of something that is rarely discussed: coming-out remorse. All the bad falls on your head the instant you come out—shitty reactions from parents, for example, even ones who should really know better—and the good has yet to arrive. Don't panic, give it time, go suck a few dicks, and see how you feel. Bisexual is an identity, not a tattoo on your forehead, and if it's not right for you—if it's not who you are—you can round yourself back down to straight.