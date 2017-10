Donald Jr: When Will This Nightmare End?

Donald Trump Jr (R) and Eric Trump (L) are miserable too.

The Hill:

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly "miserable" and can't wait for the next four years to end. A friend of President Trump's two adult sons told People that Trump Jr. and Eric Trump "never wanted this."

So it's unanimous then: we're all miserable and desperately want Trump's presidency to end. Hopefully it won't take four years.