SL Letter of the Day: Cheater No More.

Originally posted on June 3, 2015.

I'm a 35-year-old divorced man. I've been on plenty of dates since my marriage ended, but I invariably get asked this question on or before date #2: "Why did you get divorced?" This is where everything goes to shit. I'm honest: "We got divorced because I cheated on my wife. A lot." This usually catches my date off guard because I'm "not the kind of guy I'd have thought could do that." But I can hardly get past date #2 after this, because this information is "too much to handle." Sometimes my dates will admit to having cheated too. Not even other cheaters are interested in seeing me again. I was a good husband and father for seven years. But after four sexless years of marriage, I strayed. Crying myself to sleep every night took its toll, and I self-medicated with casual sex with attractive women. Two years and 20 women later, I got caught. I don't hide the facts; I own my mistakes. I've grown and learned from my mistakes. But it's hard for most women to see past "cheater." In my mind, anything less than complete honesty would validate the belief that I'm still a lying cheat. But complete honesty is kicking my ass and ruining potential relationships. Forthright About Cheating, Then Silence

My response after the jump...

I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt, FACTS, and assume that mistreatment, neglect, and stress didn't extinguish your wife's libido. (You weren't shitty to your wife, right? You were helping with the kids, right?) I'm also going to assume that you made a good-faith effort to address the sexless state of your marriage before you began self-medicating with all those beautiful women. (You sought counseling and got medical checkups, right?) And I'm going to allow for the possibility that your wife may have married you under false pretenses, i.e., she wasn't into sex or you or both, but she wanted marriage and kids and figured you would do. (I'm going to allow for that because that shit happens.)

These favorable assumptions—of the kind typically extended to persons seeking advice in a format like this—don't exonerate you of all responsibility for cheating on your wife. But if they're accurate, FACTS, they do put your cheating in a particular guilt-mitigating context.

And that's what you need to do when you answer that question about why your marriage ended: Put your cheating in context. Most people intuitively understand that wedding vows aren't sexual suicide pacts and are capable of feeling sympathy for those who find themselves in sexless marriages. But instead of emphasizing the context in which you cheated—the emotional dynamics of your marriage, those long sexless years—you're emphasizing the breakdick pace at which you cheated and the quality of the pussy you landed.

"I cheated! A lot! With 20 beautiful women!" is one telling of the truth, FACTS, but it's not the most flattering telling of the truth (for you) or the most comforting telling of the truth (for your date). Instead of saying, "I cheated with 20 women, all of them babes. I banged the living shit out of each and every one of them!" which makes you sound more boastful than remorseful, try saying something like this: "After four sexless years of marriage, I strayed. It was the wrong thing to do, but I was desperate. The cheating ended my marriage, which obviously needed to end, but it's not something I ever want to do again." Omit the detail about the number of women you cheated with while emphasizing your determination to avoid making the same mistake in your next committed relationship. Tell your date that you are looking for a strong sexual connection (and other things) with someone you can communicate with about sex (and other things). Because you're not a cheater—not anymore.