Savage Love Letter of the Day: He Dumped the Weight, Now the BF Wants to Dump Him

I had a wonderful gay relationship with my boyfriend of two years. We enjoyed a very physical, positive, mutually supportive relationship in many ways. Recently, I have been dealing with IBS and Crohn's disease. I have lost about 75 lbs so far. Most of my friends, coworkers, family, etc., have been very supportive. But my boyfriend has lost all physical interest in me. Let me clarify that I do not look or feel sick. (Most of the time!) But I have gone from 280 to about 205. My boyfriend has always enjoyed my big body and does not have any interest now that I am smaller. Of course, this has affected my self-confidence, and am terribly disappointed, angry, and confused. I thought we had something more than just his love of my jelly rolls. I'm starting to think that short of wearing a fat suit, we no longer have a promising future. Would really appreciate your point of view. Killing It Softly, Sweetly, Mostly Enjoyable

I get lots of questions from people whose partners lost interest after they gained a lot of weight, KISSME, but rarely do I get a question from someone whose partner lost interest after they lost a lot of weight. Just goes to show that people attracted to big bodies can be just as locked in to their preferred body type as people attracted other body types.

Anyway, KISSME, you're probably gonna have to dump your boyfriend—unless you plan on 1. gaining the weight back (if you can) and 2. you aren't so crushed by the realization that the person you are on the inside isn't enough to hold your partner's sexual interest over the long haul—and all bodies change and morph and expand and shrink and wrinkle (and eventually expire) over the long haul. So dump him. Dump him because the sexual chemistry vanished along with the pounds and you don't see a promising future with him absent that sexual connection and you've only invested 24 months in this relationship to begin with and you deserve to be with someone mature enough to know that bodies aren't static and blah blah blah.

That said, KISSME, a positive, mutually-supportive relationship isn't something you should walk away from without at least a couple of epic conversations/fights/dark-nights-of-the-soul. Have you really opening up to him about how disappointed you feel and shared your fears for the future you imagined with him? About what you would need from him—and this relationship—in order to stay? And what he would need?

Clearly your partner has a fetish for bigger guys, KISSME, but it doesn't sound like he saw you solely as an object; the relationship wasn't just physically rewarding, it was positive and mutually-supportive and presumably some other good stuff too. But those lost rolls were important to him and he misses them and may be mourning them. If your partner had a foot fetishist and you lost both your feet in, um, the kind of tragic accident that might result in someone losing both their feet, your partner might find it difficult to keep having sex with you—particularly if the relationship was sexually exclusive and sex with you symbolized what he'd lost and would never have again (no more kissing or licking feet).

But if footless you said to your footlovin' him, "Hey, I know you love feet. Go find some now and then, honey, but come home to me and we can enjoy everything else." So maybe what your partner needs to hear is, "I know you miss my rolls, honey, and they may not be coming back—but we're gay men, we can have threeways with big guys, and love on their jelly rolls together."

If that isn't an accommodation you could ever see yourself making, KISSME, if non-monogamy or monogamishamy just isn't for you, don't drag this out: DTMFA.