Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

This week in the Savage Love Letter of the Day: Is the trio rodeo too rough for this cowgirl? Was this Marine kidnapped by pirates? Was it the weight loss that caused his boyfriend to lose interest? Can white girl bring her woke self to use the n-word at her black lover's request?

I gave my thoughts, but I'm just one asshole with opinions. They say opinions are like assholes, dear readers, so here are some of your assholes...

On IDAHO:

I just read this guy's letter to Dan Savage explaining the fact that he married a wonderful woman that has a "hot" daughter who he has become a step father to. He explained how he enjoys cuddling with her, seeing her in tiny shorts, putting her legs over his lap, and she is a "perfect female specimen". This horrified me to be completely honest. Doctor Phil just had a show similar to this and he explained a disturbing fact about men who marry into a family with a young female child/teenager. The male adult has over a 70% chance of becoming a sexual offender against the female child/teenager! That guy was already showing signs of trying to validate his sick wishes with his step daughter. I know you suggested he NOT cuddle with her, but he needs some more concrete advice/help in order to stave off his motivations because this will not end well. My sister is a supervisor of social workers and this is truly a huge RED FLAG! Please follow up with this guy if possible because if this even has a remote chance of being a functional relationship, he needs proper counseling on how to keep the relationship from becoming damaging, negatively life changing, and at worst....criminal. Over a 70% chance is nothing to simply shake a finger or provide a simple "gosh dad...that's a bad idea...go take a shower" answer!

About the letters from KANSAS and OHIO in the same column:

I probably missed something, but how do you know the gender of the KANSAS and OHIO letter writers in "Creepers?"

I get to see the original, unedited emails—which included the letter writers' names. I try to remember to make the genders of the letter writers clear when I edit their letters for publication... but sometimes I screw it up. Twice. In a single column. My apologies!

From an old letter-writer:

Thank you so so much for giving me the advice that I needed all of these months ago. My ex-fiance fucking sucked and my life would have too if I would have stayed with him. It took me a few months to actually do it but I broke up with him in April, after a trip back home to visit my family. I'm now living with my best friend in California and I couldn't be happier.

On BEDS:

I have been reading your column for about 20 years. I have never written before, but a friend encouraged me to share my response to your answer to BEDS in the July 5-7 column. It seems to me like most of what happens in our society works to quiet our own inner voices. Especially with women. Just because it seems unlikely that her guy is using her for the cat and bed, is no reason for her to ignore that feeling that she can't shake. Maybe that feeling is her way of sabotaging the relationship, or reminds her of some user/loser past boyfriend she has known, or any of a million other possibilities that don't make it true. Maybe it is truly the situation with him, however unlikely sounding. Perhaps you could have sent a couple of questions her way to help her get to the bottom of that persistent doubt. I can't help but wonder if her question would sound so crazy if she were a man. For starters, men don't tend to suggest negative things about themselves—like her use of "which I know sounds crazy." Women basically are told to be sweet and agreeable or they're crazy or worse. Too simple. I just felt the your response as a big stifling and dismissal of her intuition, which is dangerous. We all know in our gut what is good for us.

In defense of ghosting:

I’ve been listening to some recent episodes of the Lovecast and heard views about how cowardly ghosting is. As someone who has ghosted someone else, I thought I’d share with you my (perhaps unorthodox) perspective on why I did it: For the past couple years, I’ve been slowly recovering from pretty severe anxiety and depression. It’s a journey, and recently I signed up for a dating app. I wasn’t certain that I would be ready (in retrospect, I wasn’t), but there was only one way to find out. After chatting a bit with a really lovely person, the messages exchanged started to get a bit longer, and I went into my standard panic spiral—maybe I’m fucking this up, she can tell how much I’m panicking, I’ve already waited too long to respond, now I look like a bad person, do I need to apologize at the start of my next message, oh god now I’ve waited even longer with all the time I’ve wasted worrying about this, etc.—pretty typical anxiety stuff for me. It consumed me and I never responded to her. Do I regret it? Yes. But did I do it because I’m some sort of cowardly millennial who doesn’t think they owe another human being the decency of an explanation? No. Anxiety is more complicated than that. It’s paralyzing and insidious. And it’s more common than a lot of people think, so I’m willing to bet I’m not the only person who has ghosted someone under these circumstances.

And about an interview I did over at Vox...

Corinne is a conservative Catholic who works for a rightwing stinktank. So odds are good she's not going to read today's SLLOTD—or any day's SLLOTD. But on the off chance she drops by: Yes, Corinne, sex work is illegal in most places. Amnesty International doesn't think it should illegal anywhere. Please read this excellent New York Times Magazine piece on the sex work decriminalization movement by Emily Bazelon.