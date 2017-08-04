Survive the Heat Wave With this DIY AC

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Apparently it's hot outside? I'm from the South, so stepping outside on 90-plus degree days feels like a balmy spring night to me, but from the looks of the Pacific Northwesterners melting outside my window, I guess some people think this is warm.

If you cannot stand this "heat wave," you may be considering getting an air conditioner right now. Do not do it. While only a third of households in Seattle have AC, nationally, almost 90 percent of America is air conditioned. That's a huge energy suck: American air conditioners account for an estimated 5 percent of our annual energy consumption, and they spew about 100 million tons of carbon dioxide into the air each year. Unless your name is Donald Trump, you probably understand that releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere exacerbates climate change, and so while AC may temporarily solve your swamp ass problem, in the end, it only makes the air even hotter. This is what we call a vicious cycle.

So, what can you do to beat the heat aside from parking your ass in Lake Washington? Make your own low carbon DIY AC! Here's how, compliments of me, my old intern Jamie, and our frenemies at Grist:

And if your DIY AC doesn't cut it, take comfort in this: Seattle may be hot, but Portland has it a hell of a lot worse.