Bandcamp is Donating 100% of Its Profits to the Transgender Law Center Today: Here Are Our Picks

Stand with Bandcamp today in support of trans rights! COURTESY BANDCAMP

Back in February, Bandcamp responded to Trump’s anti-immigrant and refugee executive order by donating their profits to the ACLU—with great success. Now, in response to recent events—Trump’s ban on transgender Americans in the military and the Department of Justice stripping away workplace protections for LGBTQ citizens—Bandcamp is donating 100 percent of their share of every sale today to the Transgender Law Center, a nonprofit that does legal and policy advocacy for trans immigrants, veterans, and youth. So if you were thinking of buying something on Bandcamp, today is the day. And while you’re there, support some awesome trans/queer/non-binary identified artists that we recommend giving a listen to.

Dave’s picks:

Octo Octa, Cause I Love You

<a href="http://octoocta.bandcamp.com/album/cause-i-love-you">Cause I Love You by Octo Octa</a>

In the news recently for being the target of an egregious comment by one of Bjarki’s bbbbbb label’s employees, Octo Octa (aka Maya Bouldry-Morrison) is better known as a house musician of distinction in the mold of trans club-music iconoclast DJ Sprinkles. Cause I Love You abounds with feel-good jams that ascend to highest uncommon denominator status.

Russell E.L. Butler, I’m Dropping Out of Life

<a href="http://cgirecords.bandcamp.com/album/im-dropping-out-of-life">I'm Dropping Out Of Life by Russell E.L. Butler</a>

Oakland’s Russell E.L. Butler impressed hundreds of folks at this year’s Corridor Festival at Georgetown Steam Plant with wonderfully distorted takes on house and techno. I’m Dropping Out of Life offers four glittering specimens of dance music that revel in tonal oddity and rhythmic complexity. Butler’s sound captures our tense present and uncertain future with unorthodox panache. They will be playing TUF FEST August 26, which happens at Judkins Park and is free.

Reverend Dollars, Arson EP

<a href="http://reverenddollars.bandcamp.com/album/arson-ep">Arson EP by Reverend Dollars</a>

Reverend Dollars (aka Renee Jarreau) established herself as one of Seattle’s most exciting producers with 2013’s Arson EP. As I wrote in a Line Out review of this release’s “Noise Joint”: “[The track’s] a cauldron of peak-time, fast-twitch bass music, blazing with party-igniting exhortations, airhorns, A+ funk samples (shhhh), and heavy-weight-champ percussion.” The rest of Arson stokes your adrenaline rush with warped rave synths, sirens, and beats that slap with the scattershot jitteriness of the best footwork tracks.

Amber’s picks:

Beast Nest, Songs for Puppies

<a href="http://beastnest.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-puppies">Songs for Puppies by Beast Nest</a>

Listening to Songs for Puppies is a strange and perfect kind of meditative bliss: soft, sprawling ambient soundscapes being punctuated by sometimes harsh electronic noise and sonic bursts. It’s like being in a underwater space station with Brian Eno, but Brian Eno is really Hal from 2001. Beast Nest is Sharmi Basu, a queer South Asian woman who makes experimental music out of Oakland. Basu seeks to deconstruct and decolonize music with her experimental approach. She also one day “aspires to have an ensemble called ‘Dog Divas,’ which will feature her lying in the grass surrounded by Casio keyboards played by overexcited 6-week-old puppies,” which I fully support.

Aye Nako, Silver Haze

<a href="http://ayenako.bandcamp.com/album/silver-haze">Silver Haze by Aye Nako</a>

With all the bright, fuzzy distortion of a '90’s power-pop band like Sugar or Superchunk, Aye Nako has forged their own path by bringing their experience of being queer, trans, and black in America into their songs. “Tell me what I need to stay safe on the streets,” sings lead singer Mars Dixon on “Sissy,” juxtaposed against melodic guitar riffs as fast, dissonant drumming keeps the pulse. The twists and turns taken on Silver Haze are eye-opening and surprising in the best possible way.

G.L.O.S.S., Trans Day of RevengeEP

<a href="http://girlslivingoutsidesocietysshit.bandcamp.com/album/trans-day-of-revenge">TRANS DAY OF REVENGE by G.L.O.S.S.</a>

Olympia-based queercore band G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Living Outside of Society's Shit) have since broken up after rejecting a $50,000 deal from Epitaph Records, but last year’s EP Trans Day of Revenge still captures everything that’s right about hardcore (the aggression, punk and DIY ethos, and anger at how much society can suck), while leaving out everything wrong (the racism and misogyny).

Anna’s picks:

The Native Cats, Soft Chambers

<a href="http://thenativecats.bandcamp.com/album/soft-chambers">Soft Chambers by The Native Cats</a>

Australia's The Native Cats are Chloe Alison Escott and Julian Teakle. On Soft Chambers, both are hyperaware of Trump's influence on the United States. They released this track shortly after the U.S. election. One hundred percent of the money from this track is going to Trans Lifeline, a not-for-profit US-based hotline staffed by transgender volunteers, and Teakle's bassline on this song is everything. Be sure to check out their latest album Dallas and keep an eye out for their upcoming record on RIP Society.

Little Waist, Some Kinda ComfortEP

<a href="http://littlewaist.bandcamp.com/album/some-kinda-comfort">Some Kinda Comfort by Little Waist</a>

Little Waist is the moniker of Audrey Zee Whitesides and friends, making queercore/alt-country jams "aimed straight at yr heart." Little Waist is from Brooklyn by way of Kentucky, and their 2014 EP Some Kinda Comfort is the feel-good, singalong punk record you need to hear. The five tracks span all sorts of emotions and thoughts, and also have some pretty sweet licks. First two tracks "(I Wanna Be A) Dyke Wife" and "Cops Stole My Lipstick" are art in song title alone.