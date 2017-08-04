Please Applaud Me for Celebrating This Sandwich on the Internet

heart eyes emoji SB

|| I loved this sandwich and its moderate amount of spiciness. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for not exclusively eating mayonnaise sandwiches with the crusts cut off, for putting hot sauce on my burritos, for indulging in condiments like mustard that the average (basic) B might refer to as "weird" or even "gross." Then, as I became a woman and started to educate myself on exotic ingredients like pickles and how the media marginalizes other sandwiches by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of taste (bland, dairy-heavy, white bread) I realized how many women have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing tastier than this sandwich right here: thick scallops, big pieces of bread, cute little pickled jalapeños, etc. Its shape and size won't be the one featured on BuzzFeed's homepage but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing tastier to me than a sandwich that contains both flavor and something that exists, oftentimes a protein, between both pieces of bread; this gorgeous sandwich I ate filled out every inch of its wrapping and was still the most delicious one in my office. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real sandwich is not two saltines with some peanut butter stuffed in the middle or a bunch of uncooked rice slathered in Cheez Whiz. It's real. It has beautiful grill marks on the bread and cute little sprigs of cilantro in the sauce. Sandwiches, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a girl out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I loved my sandwich.||