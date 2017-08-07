Gamers at Key Arena Vie for $24 Million in Prizes

You won't learn this sport in gym class. YouTube

The biggest/dorkiest sporting event of the year is taking place at Key Arena this week. The sport—or, to be precise, the e-sport, is Defense of the Ancients (Dota) 2, a hugely addictive multiplayer battle game produced by Bellevue-based Valve Software.

The International 7, as the tournament is called, brings in gamers from all over the world to compete for a record $23.7 million prize pool. And, according to Dot Esports's Sam Nordmark, there's already been an upset: Invictus Gaming, a Chinese team, beat out the projected favorite, Team Liquid, Monday morning:

Things quickly started going wrong for Liquid, as Invictus team captain Fu "Q" Bin and carry player Xu "BurNIng" Zhilei were able to quickly bring down Ivan "MinD_ContRoL" Borislavov's Bristleback in the bottom lane. The signature hero for the Bulgarian player was targeted several times throughout the game's early stages by Invictus, and was killed five times by the fifteen minute mark, stifling the item progression of Liquid's tank. Although the trio of Q, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao, and Lin "Xxs" Jing were running rampage across the map picking off Liquid players, the biggest asset in Invictus' arsenal was Ou "OP" Peng. The mid laner was given Alchemist as the last pick in their draft, and played the hero to perfection in the laning stage—amassing a substantial lead in terms of items and levels. In contrast, the Invoker of Liquid star Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi was unable to keep up, or provide his team with the damage output of Op's Alchemist, who time and time again was able to chop through the Liquid side. After only 30 minutes, the first game of the series was decided, as Invictus had razed all of Liquid's outer structures and pressed on to victory.

Sounds... fun? If you would like to catch the action in person, you can get tickets to the tournament for a mere $100 - $200. Or watch it at your desk for free.