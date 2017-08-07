Seattle's Most Comprehensive Patio Guide Is Here!

Ray's Boathouse has one of the most popular patios in the city, and we highly recommend you go. But there are also hundreds of other patios you can check out. Courtesy of Ray's Boathouse

There's a little more than a month left of summer, and, even if that time is filled with hot and smoky weather, it also presents a fleeting opportunity to eat and drink outside in the sunshine. To help you take advantage of all that a Seattle summer has to offer, we present to you Seattle's most comprehensive guide to outdoor bars and restaurants. On said patio directory, you'll find more than 500 restaurants and bars in the city with al fresco options. If that's too many to scroll through, you can also narrow down by neighborhood, or just look at our critics' recommendations.

If we're missing anything, just let us know—we want to be as up-to-the-minute as humanly possible. And, for more food options, check out our outside events calendar, which includes a whole section just for outdoor food events.