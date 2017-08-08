We Were Given Plenty of Warning That Trump's "Fire and Fury" Threat Was Coming

Donald Trump, back when people were trying to warn Americans not to elect Donald Trump. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

This is not good. It's also exactly what people from both parties tried to warn Americans about during the presidential campaign. Here's Hillary Clinton:

Here's Mitt Romney—back before all this happened—saying that Trump's "imagination must not be married to real power."

Here's Jeb Bush's national security advisor expressing his fears about Trump and nuclear weapons in a long Twitter rant.

1. I cant get this in one tweet. So bear with me as I air some laundry here on Scarborough's claim Trump's interested in nuclear First Use — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 3, 2016

And here's Hillary Clinton again.

"A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man you can trust with nuclear weapons.” —Hillary on @realDonaldTrump

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2016

The list goes on. And yet, here we are.