Seattle Mayoral Race: Oh, Hey—There Was a Ballot Drop Today?

There was a tiny ballot drop today. "It remains almost certain that Cary Moon will make it through to the November election," Heidi Groover wrote yesterday. Today it looks a weensy bit certain-er that Moon will take second and go through to the general election. As of 3:37 this afternoon (BREAKING!), Moon, urban planner, now leads Nikkita Oliver, lawyer and activist, by 1,287 votes. That's down from Moon's 1,301 vote lead yesterday, which was down from her lead the day before. Oliver keeps picking up votes, but not enough to overtake Moon. Durkan remains in the lead, of course, but her lead ain't strong enough for Durkan to start drafting her general election victory speech yet. Durkan v. Most-Likely-Moon/Probably-Not-Oliver is gonna be a real race.

Only 125 were counted today.

There are 1,563 challenged ballots left. Moon's lead is 1,287.

