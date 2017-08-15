Savage Love Letter of the Day: Just The Tip

Okay. @fakedansavage we need you to solve a decade plus long debate between my friends group. Does the tip count?

— Melinda ✨ (@TheMelinDUH) August 15, 2017

Which tip? And count as what?

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 15, 2017

The tip of a penis into a vagina or ass as having had sex.

— Melinda ✨ (@TheMelinDUH) August 15, 2017

Well, gee. If you caught your BF with just the tip of his dick in someone else's ass, pussy, or armpit, would you feel like he was cheating?

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 15, 2017

If your answer is yes, then it counts (for you). If your answer is no, then it doesn't count (for you).

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 15, 2017

Since lots of people regard flirting as cheating, I imagine most would regard tipping as cheating.

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 15, 2017

I don't regard flirting at cheating. The debate stems from counting "your number". I say it doesn't count. — Melinda ✨ (@TheMelinDUH) August 15, 2017

If you were just tipped I don't think it counts as having had sex w someone. You were tipped. The situation changed for whatever reason. August 15, 2017

I'm also assuming everyone has consented before, during and after the tipping. — Melinda ✨ (@TheMelinDUH) August 15, 2017

Example: about to have sex w no condom. One or both parties change their mind and decide they require a condom so stop. — Melinda ✨ (@TheMelinDUH) August 15, 2017

It counts as sexual contact, even if it wasn't a completed sex act. So I would count it toward my number. You're free to do your own math. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 15, 2017