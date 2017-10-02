NYT:

A gunman on a high floor of a Las Vegas hotel rained a rapid-fire barrage on a huge outdoor concert festival on Sunday night, killing more than 50 people, injuring hundreds of others, and sending thousands of terrified survivors fleeing for cover, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history. Online video of the attack near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino showed the singer Jason Aldean performing outside at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event, interrupted by the sound of automatic gunfire. The music stopped, and as victims fell, bleeding, concertgoers screamed, ducked for cover, or ran.

Donald Trump, who extended his "warmest condolences" to "victims and families" on Twitter, will be making things even worse—excuse me, Donald Trump will be "speaking to the nation"—in a few minutes.

UPDATE: Trump offers thoughts, prayers, pablum, flags flying at half mast: "In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos... The answers do not come easy." The political will to enact sane gun control comes not at all. But, hey, if only those thousands of concertgoers had had their own automatic weapons then they all could've fired blindly at the upper floors of the hotel where the shots were coming from and saved the day upped the body count.