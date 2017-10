Required Viewing: Jimmy Kimmel on the Las Vegas Shooter and His Accomplices

There is more we can do, and we need to do it. Love to my hometown. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/eOQPUCYziY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 3, 2017

First health care, now gun control. Kimmel keeps knocking it out of the park. A gun control org should buy time to air this during prime time. It's worth ten minutes of your time. Watch and forward. (Franken/Kimmel 2020?)