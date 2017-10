This Ballard Shack Can Be Yours for a Mere Half-Million Dollars

A steal! Redfin

Thanks to Geekwire for ruining our day/discovering this 0 bedroom, 0 bathroom shack for sale in Ballard. It looks like someone's grandpappy used to make moonshine in it—and it's listed as a "Hot Home" on Redfin , which means there's an 80 percent chance it will sell in the next ten days.. And we thought last year's $400,000 tear-down was peak Seattle-real-estate-crazy.

Get your bids in now! A gem like this is sure to go fast.