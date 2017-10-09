Attorney General Bob Ferguson Endorses Jenny Durkan For Mayor

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has endorsed Jenny Durkan for mayor, the latest nod of approval for the former U.S. Attorney from a high-profile Washington State Democrat. In a video announcing the endorsement, Ferguson touts Durkan's record as an Obama-appointed federal prosecutor.

"As United States attorney, Jenny held financial interests and other powerful interests who weren’t playing by the rules accountable," Ferguson says in the video. His voiceover plays alongside footage of Seattle Times headlines about Durkan's close relationship with former governor Christine Gregoire and her work negotiating the 2012 consent decree with the Seattle Police Department.

Ferguson became a national name in January after his office filed the first successful state-level challenge to President Trump's travel ban. As his staff worked on that lawsuit, Ferguson says in the video, "Jenny was down at SeaTac seeking court orders to protect travelers."

After Durkan resigned as U.S. Attorney in 2014, Ferguson said in a statement, "My office has been privileged to work with her on many important issues, including protecting Washingtonians from crime, keeping our environment clean, and implementing our legalization of marijuana at the state level."

Durkan's campaign released a similar video last Wednesday announcing Gov. Jay Inslee's endorsement.