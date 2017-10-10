The Morning News: Trump Challenges Tillerson to IQ Test, First Ladies Audition for Real Housewives, Death Declares Victory in War On Coal

Great, great IQ. Many people are saying it's the best. Nate Gowdy

TRUMP VS. TILLERSON: The thought of a sitting President of the United States challenging his Secretary of State to an IQ test after reports that his Secretary of State called him a "fucking moron"—reports the Secretary of State pointedly refused to deny—would've been inconceivable before Donald Trump took office. The challenge was issued in a long, rambling, lie-packed interview that Trump granted to Forbes. The fallout from the Forbes interview will be keeping General Kelly and the rest of the staff at the adult daycare center busy all day.

MELANIA VS. IVANA: The thought of the First Lady of the United States feuding with the first ex-wife of the President of the United States would've been inconceivable before Donald Trump took office. Ivana Trump, "[who] once signed a sworn deposition alleging Donald had raped her," jokingly described herself as Trump's "first lady" in an interview to promote a new book. Trump's next ex-wife called his first ex-wife an "attention-seeking and self-serving" bimbo in a statement that would—if statements were mortal, reincarnation was real, and video clips were a life form—comes back in its next life as a GIF of one RHODC throwing a glass of chardonnay in the face of another RHODC. Trump's second ex-wife could not be reached for comment for lack of interest.

TRUMP VS. THE NFL: "Up early Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump fired off several tweets referring to his ongoing feud with NFL players protesting during the national anthem," Talking Points Memo reports this morning." Trump escalated his tiff with the football league by suggesting the government nix the NFL’s tax breaks." Progressives would love to see the end of public subsidies and sweetheart tax deals for the billionaires who own football teams (and baseball teams and basketball teams). If the movement Colin Kaepernick started achieves that progressive goal on top of shining a light on police killings of unarmed black men and forcing billionaire team owners to choose between the men who make them rich and the rich asshole in the White House making us all miserable... let's send Kaepernick to Congress.

THE EPA VS. THE PLANET, THE CLIMATE, YOUR LUNGS, GOOD JOBS, THE FUTURE ITSELF: Scott Pruitt, the climate change denier Trump appointed to head/dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency, went to Kentucky to announce that the Trump administration was scrapping clean energy regulations enacted under Obama. "The war on coal is over," Pruitt said. "The repeal proposal, which will be filed in the Federal Register on Tuesday, fulfills a promise President Trump made to eradicate his predecessor’s environmental legacy," the New York Times reports. Whatever the Trump administration does, every move these assholes make, is ultimately about eradicating the legacy of that black guy. They don't care how high oceans rise, how powerful hurricanes get, or how many people die. A black man sat in the Oval Office for eight years and these racist shits are going to do whatever it takes to ease the psychic torment they experienced under our first black president. They'll eradicate everything they can in pursuit of that goal—from the good-paying jobs that would come if the United States led on clean energy to life itself.

RUSSIANS VS. OUR DEMOCRACY: Russian hackers and bots "spun American rage into a weapon," the NYT reports. More Russia news: Russian hackers didn't just back Trump. They also backed Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein. While I don't think Sanders was aware or complicit, I have a feeling that sooner or later we're going to find out that Jill POS Stein colluded with the Russians.

FERGUSON VS. TRUMP: "The Washington State Attorney General is suing the Trump administration over new rules that allow employers to deny workers insurance coverage for birth control," Sydney Brownstone reported yesterday. Donald Trump believes that a woman's reproductive health care choices are best made by her employer, not by her doctor and certainly not by her. This isn't the first time Bob Ferguson has taken on Trump and it probably won't be the last time. And what she said:

Limiting options for both birth control and abortion turns women into slaves of reproduction. This is fucking war. pic.twitter.com/a77W0JjkZ0

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 6, 2017

Dear men, especially those who enjoy sex (!), the battle for reproductive rights is your fight too. Step it up.

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 6, 2017

PROFILES IN COURAGE: Senate Republicans know the president is crazy and dangerous—but they're not going to do anything about it. Why not? Because they fear the president's base. Psst? Republicans? The president's base is your base. You helped assemble the mob of racist, conspiracy-theory-addled assholes you're so afraid of. Trump's base? You built that.

ARMPIT OF THE DAY: And the hat isn't so bad either!

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE OUT OF CONTROL: Speaking of the climate: "A swarm of fires supercharged by powerful winds ripped through Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties Monday, killing at least 11 people, injuring dozens of others, destroying more than 1,500 homes and businesses, and turning prominent wineries to ash," reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Eleven people are dead, historic structures have burned, and huge sections—whole neighborhoods—of the city of Santa Rosa have been completely destroyed by the fires. These fires are burning in Northern California, which doesn't have a history of fires like this. The Chinese sure are good at hoaxing.

OUR TOXIC GUN CULTURE: "Concealed carry poses no danger," Texas's gun humping governor tweeted on September 29. "The dire consequences never happened." Less then two weeks later a student at Texas Tech shot a campus police officer in the head. If only the police officer had been armed—or knew enough to "get small."

THE CHICKENSHIT CLUB: The Morning News post the Durkan camp doesn't want you to reread.

YOUR BEST SELFIE: Cervix selfies can save lives. And not a bad way to respond to unsolicited dick pics either.

FUCK THIS GUY: Some asshole on a bike appears to have intentionally plowed into a woman when she failed to leap out of the way after he screamed "hot pizza!" while riding on a shared trail, the Seattle Times reports. Witnesses report that this asshole appeared to hit the woman on purpose and then berated the woman after running her down, landing on top of her, damaging her knee and fracturing her elbow. This asshole isn't being charged with a crime (he should) so the badly injured pedestrian is thinking about filing a civil lawsuit (she should). This asshole later claimed that he couldn't brake because his hand was "still weak" from an injury he suffered earlier. Pro-tip: if your hand is too weak to grip your brakes, you shouldn't be on your fucking bike, you dumb asshole.

COULD YOUR BUILDING COLLAPSE IN AN EARTHQUAKE? Some scary clickbait courtesy of King5.

NEWS ON THE HILL: Capitol Hill Seattle is back with a beefed-up staff and a new business model.

