The Mayor's Race Will Cost More than a Million Dollars

Jenny Durkan at a recent candidate forum. ULYSSES CURRY

With a month until Election Day, Seattle's mayoral race has now surpassed the million-dollar mark.

Together, Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon—worth millions themselves—have raised about $998,500, according to state public disclosure records. An independent expenditure during the primary election in support of Durkan spent an additional $116,700.

Durkan has an obvious and steep advantage: She has out-fundraised Moon by more than three-to-one, raising about $761,100 to Moon's $237,400. (Moon donated 46 percent of that money herself.) And Durkan still has more than $220,000 on hand compared to Moon's $80,000. Durkan has faced complaints of possible ethics violations for taking donations from companies that get city contracts.

It has become the norm for Seattle mayoral elections to break the $1 million mark. In 2013, Ed Murray beat Mike McGinn with about $749,700 raised plus $209,800 in independent expenditures on his behalf. An anti-McGinn IE spent another $107,700.

In 2009, the last time there was no incumbent in the mayoral race, McGinn won an unlikely victory after being out-fundraised by more than half a million dollars. That year, McGinn raised only about $222,600 to T-Mobile executive Joe Mallahan's $806,400. (Looking through old records, I noticed that McGinn donated $420 to his own campaign that year. Nice.)

This year, Durkan and Moon have received roughly equal average contributions (Durkan: $235, Moon: $200), but Moon has 599 contributors to Durkan's 3,102, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission. Both candidates have gotten most of their donations from either outside city limits or city council districts 3 and 7 (covering Capitol Hill, the Central District, and downtown).

There are some big names among those who've given the $500 maximum to Durkan: billionaire/investor/developer/Seahawks owner Paul Allen, Seattle City Council members Sally Bagshaw and Tim Burgess, Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, the Seattle Mariners, Chamber of Commerce CEO Maud Daudon, Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jonathan Scholes, Uncle Ike's owner Ian Eisenberg, and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. Moon's $500 donors include architects and tech workers. In food news: Durkan has received $500 each from Tutta Bella owner Joe Fugere as well as restauranteurs Tom Douglas and Ethan and Angela Stowell. Mamnoon owners Racha and Wassef Haroun gave $500 each to Moon.

Both camps will continue fundraising and spending in the coming weeks. More independent expenditures are likely, too. The Chamber of Commerce's PAC currently has has about $555,800 on hand.

Ballots go out October 18 and the election is November 7.

Tonight, KOMO and the AARP (the station's target audience) are hosting a debate between Moon and Durkan. It starts at 7 pm and you can watch live here.